🌱 New Phone Scam In Birmingham + Water Bills Affected By COVID

Happy Friday, people of Birmingham! Let's get you all caught up to start today off on an informed note, shall we? It's mighty cold out there, and I hope everyone is driving safely on these slick roads. Be careful. Speaking of being careful, be on the look out for a new phone scam that has been circulating in the community. Basically, a scammer impersonates a police officer to try to take your money. Also in the news today, staffing shortages at the BWWB might actually affect your bill. See how below.

First, today's weather:

Mostly sunny and chilly. High: 41 Low: 28.

Here are the top stories today in Birmingham:

As I was saying above, the Birmingham Police Department sent out a warning Thursday to residents about a new phone scam that has been circulating among the community. (Birmingham Patch) On the anniversary of the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol in 2021, see where the cases of Alabama residents arrested in the incident currently stand. (Birmingham Patch) See how COVID-19 staffing issues at the Birmingham Water Works Board could affect your next bill. (AL.com) The City of Birmingham announced today that it is suing the Southern Comfort Motel in west Birmingham because of “drug-related nuisance.” (AL.com) This is a really cool story. Nationally acclaimed hip-hop artists Shaheed and DJ Supreme have launched an educational initiative thhat teaches kids the foundations of hip-hop music. (Birmingham Patch)

Today in Birmingham:

Comedian and actor D.L. Hughley is at the Stardome Comedy Club. (7 p.m.)

Prog-rock legends Styx are performing live at the Alabama Theatre Friday night. (7 p.m.)

Come see a tribute to Van Halen as the band "84" plays at Iron City. (8 p.m.)

Revel in Dvorak’s acclaimed New World Symphony, a composition based on the vast expanses of the American West at the Alys Stephens Center. (Details)

From my notebook:

Check out some Birmingham-area homes for sale . (Birmingham Patch)

Here is your guide to 12 amazing Birmingham farmers markets open this winter (Bham Now)

WBHM bids farewell to Janae Pierre . (WBHM)

James Spann: "always has great photos on his Instagram. Check out this rainbow over Birmingham Thursday morning. (Instagram)

Legacy Arena modernization and Protective Stadium construction are helping drive tourism through 2022 and beyond. Check out these and other new Birmingham area developments. (Instagram)

Thanks for following along and staying informed! See you all tomorrow for another update.

— Michael Seale

About me: I am a lifelong Alabama resident with more than two decades of media under my belt. I have worked for a daily newspaper, a weekly newspaper, a monthly magazine, a television station and a couple of radio stations. I also tried my hand at marketing for a little while. But I love writing news. This opportunity to bring Patch to Birmingham is a chance for my hometown to benefit from a new - and better - way to read and receive news.

