Phone scam uses Prairie Lakes name to get personal information

WATERTOWN — Prairie Lakes Healthcare system is warning patients and non-patients of a phone scam in which someone claims to be from Prairie Lakes, Medicare or a credit card company in order to get personal information.

According to a Monday press release, the call appears on caller ID as “Brown Clinic” with local phone number prefixes.

“It is important to know that Prairie Lakes does not ask for personal information over the phone such as social security numbers or Medicare ID numbers,” the release said.

“If you receive a call that is unexpected or the person on the line is asking for personal information, simply hang up and call your provider to verify. Do not share personal information.”

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: Prairie Lakes warns locals of phone scam