Phone scammers impersonating Vanderburgh County Sheriff's deputies targeting Evansville area

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Scammers are impersonating Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office deputies in unsolicited phone calls to bilk people out of money, police say.

According to a sheriff's office news release, the callers identify themselves using the names of actual local deputies, telling victims they have an outstanding warrant for their arrest that can be rectified by sending an electronic payment.

Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding said deputies would never request payment to satisfy an outstanding warrant.

"If you were to receive a cold call, and they portray themselves as being a member of the sheriff's office, and they're telling you there's a warrant for your arrest... that's definitely not something we do," Wedding said. "It should raise a red flag immediately."

Scam callers impersonating law enforcement are nothing new in Indiana.

Terre Haute police warned residents in 2020 about callers impersonating Internal Revenue Service agents, a scam Wedding says becomes more common each tax season.

And in 2021, Indiana State Police issued a warning about a scammer impersonating its officers. The caller told individuals they were victims of identity theft and, to rectify the problem, asked victims for their social security number.

"The scams in this day and age are only going to get worse," Wedding said. "If you have a funny feeling, just hang up."

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office asks anyone who receives a suspicious call regarding an arrest warrant to contact the administration division at 812-421-6203 or the operations division at 812-421-6201.

