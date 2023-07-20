Phone scams are spiking in Beaufort County, officials warn. Here’s how to spot them

Beaufort County residents should stay wary of unfamiliar callers, officials warn. Reports of phone scams are on the rise — several of which involve fraudsters impersonating local agencies and asking for money.

County agencies will never call residents asking for money, officials say.

One particularly common tactic appears to have resurfaced locally: Scammers will claim to be a police officer, telling victims they failed to appear for jury duty and could be arrested unless they pay a fine. Some may have access to residents’ personal information, using the details to seem more convincing.

Both the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office and the Beaufort Police Department have reported instances of the scam, with the Sheriff’s Office reporting three instances in one day earlier this week.

Other Sheriff’s Office impersonators have reportedly asked residents for donations to the agency, although trying to call the number back led to an error message.

Fraudsters may also claim to be from the Burton Fire District, the department warned northern Beaufort County residents earlier this week, although officials do not know how exactly the scam operates.

Modern phone fraud schemes are even able to fake their caller ID or phone number, making calls appear legitimate. This common practice of network “spoofing” means many cell phone users can no longer trust caller ID, the FCC warns.

Anyone who receives a suspicious call should contact the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency dispatch line at 843-524-2777, Burton Fire’s headquarters at 843-255-8011 or their local law enforcement department.