Phone store manager accused of victimizing customers

NEWARK – A Marlton man is accused of helping a confederate gain access to cellphones used by customers of a South Jersey telecommunications store.

Jonathan Katz, 40, allegedly used his credentials as the store's manager to remove “subscriber identify module” (SIM) numbers from customers’ phones, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for New Jersey.

He then placed the SIM cards into mobile devices controlled by a person who was paying him in Bitcoin, the federal prosecutor’s office claimed in a statement.

This practice allowed the individual, whose name was not disclosed, to control the customers’ phones and access their electronic accounts, the statement said.

The technique “is often used to defeat accounts with two-factor authentication,” including email, social media and financial accounts, it noted.

A criminal complaint alleges Katz targeted five victims, identified only as residents of New Jersey, California, Tennessee and Wyoming.

The Bitcoin payments, equal to $1,000 each, were traced to Katz’s cryptocurrency account, the U.S. Attorney's Office alleged.

According to the complaint, a phone's SIM "is encoded on a small removable chip or directly embedded into a phone." The number is used by a cellphone carrier to confirm a customer's subscription.

The swap linked the victim's phone number to a SIM installed on another device, the complaint continues.

"Since the victims’ physical cellphones are no longer tethered to their cellphone accounts, the victims do not receive account alerts or other indications that their online accounts have been compromised or accessed from unfamiliar devices," it says.

Authorities did not identify either the store that employed Katz or the person allegedly paying him.

Katz is charged with gaining unauthorized access to a protected computer.

The charge is only an allegation. Katz, who is free on $100,000 unsecured bond, has not been convicted in the case.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Jonathan Katz accused of swapping SIM numbers between cellphones