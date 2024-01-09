Phone Sucked Out of Alaska Airlines Flight Is Found 16,000 Feet Below: Report

An iPhone ripped out of an Alaska Airlines aircraft after a fuselage blowout was reportedly found over the weekend by a man in Portland, Oregon. Sean Bates shared images of the device on X, writing that he’d discovered it on the side of the road. “Still in airplane mode with half a battery and open to a baggage claim” email for the flight, he added. “Survived a 16,000 foot drop perfectly [intact]!” He said that a National Transportation Safety Board staffer told him it was the second passenger phone found after the incident. Bates made the discovery while out for a Sunday walk, sweeping for a door plug the board had asked the public for help in locating. The plug was found in a Portland school teacher’s backyard on Sunday, a board official said at a news conference.

