New phone system at Rock County Jail will cut cost of calls

Jonah Beleckis, The Janesville Gazette, Wis.
Mar. 24—JANESVILLE — The Rock County Jail on Wednesday announced a new inmate phone system designed to reduce the cost of making a call from 27 cents per minute to 6 cents per minute.

The sheriff's office has switched from Telmate to ICSolutions, according to a Facebook post shared Wednesday.

Loved ones of inmates can go to icsolutions.com to set up accounts.

The cost of making calls and the need to preserve community connections while incarcerated have been emphasized by criminal justice activists for some time. Jail officials also have stressed the importance of helping inmates stay connected with friends and family.

