Phone threat triggers evacuation of Chicago TV studio

A Chicago television studio was evacuated Wednesday night in the North Park neighborhood after the station got a telephone threat.

The threat came into WTTW Chicago, 5400 N. St. Louis Ave., about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and police were notified, according to a spokesperson for the station.

Chicago police reported an unknown person “made a telephone threat to a commercial business.”

Officers responded to the business and the building was evacuated. No injuries were reported and no one was in police custody as of late Wednesday, authorities said.

An investigation was ongoing.