IT phoned home: Storytelling box foils kindergarten thief

·1 min read

BERLIN (AP) — German police say they have solved a burglary case at a kindergarten after a storytelling gadget the suspect had swiped revealed his location.

Police said Tuesday that the 44-year-old suspect had stolen various items during a break-in at a kindergarten in the western town of Halver in April.

Among them were a laptop, picture books, cups and glasses, some fish sticks, pasta and a smart speaker for playing children's stories.

When the man tried to download new stories onto the device a month later it sent his home location to the manufacturers, who informed police.

Police said the device has since been returned in working condition to the kindergarten, where it was eagerly received by the children.

There was no fairytale ending for the suspect, however.

“He faces criminal charges,” district police spokesman Christof Huels told The Associated Press.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Allowing 16-year-olds to change gender risks ‘opening floodgates’ to irreversible surgeries, SNP told

    SNP plans to lower the age at which Scots can legally change their gender to 16 risk “opening the floodgates” to allowing teenagers to access irreversible gender reassignment surgeries on the NHS, campaigners have warned.

  • Dutch king's speech outlines limited government plans

    The Dutch king outlined a pared-back government plan for the coming year on Tuesday in his traditional speech opening the new parliamentary term that came amid drawn-out negotiations to form a new ruling coalition. With the government of Prime Minister Mark Rutte in caretaker mode since a March general election and no simple path to a new administration, no major plans were unveiled in the king's speech that is written by the government. “Major new long-term choices are for the next Cabinet,” King Willem-Alexander told a joint sitting of both houses of parliament.

  • McDonald's begins phasing out plastic toys in Happy Meals

    McDonald’s plans to "drastically” reduce the plastic in its Happy Meal toys worldwide by 2025. The burger giant said Tuesday it’s working with toy companies to develop new ideas, such as three-dimensional cardboard superheroes kids can build or board games with plant-based or recycled game pieces. McDonald’s said it’s also exploring using recycled plastic toys to make new restaurant trays.

  • 2 dead after man jumps from building and hits another man

    Investigators are interviewing witnesses and family members and reviewing surveillance video to gather more information.

  • US easing virus restrictions for foreign flights to America

    In a major easing of pandemic travel restrictions, the U.S. said Monday it will allow foreigners to fly into the country this fall if they have vaccination proof and a negative COVID-19 test — changes replacing a hodgepodge of rules that had kept out many non-citizens and irritated allies in Europe and beyond where virus cases are lower. The changes, to take effect in November, will allow families and others who have been separated by the travel restrictions for 18 months to plan for long-awaited reunifications and allow foreigners with work permits to get back to their jobs in the U.S. Airlines, business groups and travelers cheered — though they also called the step long overdue.

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    Johnson & Johnson said on Tuesday a second shot of its COVID-19 vaccine given about two months after the first increased its effectiveness to 94% in the United States against moderate to severe forms of the disease. The data will help J&J make its case to U.S. regulators for a booster shot even as the company stresses the durability of its single-shot vaccine. EU says people vaccinated with AstraZeneca shots should be able to travel to U.S.

  • Judge says he'll toss some of ex-mayor's fraud convictions

    A federal judge on Monday said he planned to toss several convictions against the Massachusetts mayor elected at just 23 years old who was found guilty by jurors of bilking investors and extorting hundreds of thousands of dollars from marijuana businesses. U.S. District Judge Douglas Woodlock said he intended to overturn eight counts of the jury’s guilty verdict against ex-Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia that the judge said prosecutors failed to prove during trial. Corriea, who maintains he is innocent, would remain convicted of multiple counts of wire fraud, extortion conspiracy and extortion.

  • Search warrant for Brian Laundrie: Gabby Petito's mom says conversations and texts with her appeared to show 'more and more tension' between couple

    The tenor of some messages, followed by a lack of communication from Petito, is what led her mother to contact authorities, according to the warrant.

  • This Was Van-Lifer Gabby Petito’s ‘Odd’ Final Text Message

    YouTubeThe last text Gabby Petito sent before she went missing while road-tripping across the U.S. with her fiancé set off alarm bells for her mother, who became fearful for the 22-year-old’s safety after receiving the “odd” message.That’s according to a newly-unsealed search warrant giving North Port, Florida, police permission to search a hard drive investigators found in Petito’s white van, which she and Brian Laundrie, 23, had been using to tour the country’s national parks.“The text message

  • The lawyer representing Brian Laundrie's family says he's no longer holding a press conference after talking to the FBI

    The FBI searched Brian Laundrie's family home in Florida on Monday, the day after remains believed to be Gabby Petito's were found in Wyoming.

  • Man wanted for attempted homicide in South Carolina arrested in Vermont

    A South Carolina man wanted for allegedly trying to kill someone was arrested in Vermont late Monday night.

  • A 911 caller described seeing Brian Laundrie 'slapping' Gabby Petito in Utah weeks before she disappeared

    Audio of a 911 call obtained by Fox News referenced an incident between Petito and Laundrie on August 12 during the couple's cross-country road trip.

  • Body thought to be Gabby Petito's was found near where a family of YouTubers tipped off authorities after seeing her van by chance

    YouTubers Red White &Bethune noticed a van that looked like Gabby Petito's when in in Grand Teton National Park in August.

  • Trump Org Prosecutors Find New Evidence—in a Basement

    Michael M Santiago/GettyImagesProsecutors have discovered a tranche of evidence in the basement of a co-conspirator in the Trump Organization tax fraud case, a defense lawyer for indicted chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg revealed in court on Monday, with the attorney also signaling that more shoes are yet to drop in New York’s ongoing investigation.“We have strong reason to believe there could be other indictments coming,” Weisselberg’s lawyer, Bryan C. Skarlatos, said in Manhattan crim

  • Homeless Pennsylvania Man Faces 7 Years In Prison Over 43 Cent Soda Theft

    Joseph Sobolewski allegedly paid $2 for a bottle of Mountain Dew advertised as 2 for $3. A single bottle was $2.29 plus tax.

  • Police: 4 people killed, left in cornfield died in St. Paul

    Four people whose bodies were found in an abandoned SUV in western Wisconsin were killed in St. Paul, Minnesota, where three of the victims lived, police said Monday. Investigators with the Saint Paul Police Department’s homicide unit said in a statement that they would be assuming the lead role in the investigation into the deaths of Matthew Pettus, 26, and half-sister Jasmine Sturm, 30, and Sturm’s boyfriend, 35-year-old Loyace Foreman III, all of St. Paul; and 30-year-old Nitosha Flug-Presley, of Stillwater, Minnesota, a close friend of Sturm. The victims' bodies were found by a farmer in a cornfield on Sept. 12 just outside of the Town of Sheridan in Dunn County, roughly 60 miles (97 kilometers) east of St. Paul.

  • A map shows the timeline of Gabby Petito's disappearance during her cross-country road trip with Brian Laundrie

    On Sunday, the FBI announced that they found a body "consistent with the description" of Gabby Petito near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

  • Man stole estranged wife's phone, posted 'evidence' of her affair on Facebook

    A man has pleaded guilty on Tuesday (21 September) to stealing his wife's mobile phone and posting intimate images of his wife on Facebook.

  • A woman was assaulted twice, including behind famous Key West marker, prosecutor says

    A woman was sexually assaulted in two separate attacks earlier this month in downtown Key West, with one attack behind the Southernmost Point marker, a prosecutor said.

  • Man arrested in brutal California attacks, rape on trail

    A pilot has been arrested in connection with brutal attacks on women in Southern California where he allegedly choked them into unconsciousness and assaulted them in bushes off of a running trail, prosecutors announced Monday. Prosecutors said he raped one victim and tried to sexually assault the other two women in Aliso Viejo, a city about 50 miles (81 kilometers) south of Los Angeles. Officials believe there may be other victims in the U.S. and abroad because of his job as an international commercial cargo pilot, Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes said Monday during a news briefing to announce the arrest.