Phones, computers stolen in 2 separate robberies at Berkeley Apple Store

BERKELEY, Calif. - Police in Berkeley are investigating after two robberies at the Apple Store in a 24-hour period.

The most recent happened just before 11:30 a.m. Friday at the store on Fourth Street. Police say two men between 18 and 20 years old took seven computers from the store.

The day before on Thursday, police say a man grabbed nine phones and then walked out. He was later arrested and the nine phones were recovered.

