Phones, iPads, personal items stolen from DSS office in Lockport

Sep. 1—Lockport Police Department is investigating a break-in that occurred Monday night at the local office of the Niagara County Department of Social Services.

Niagara County's Public Information Officer Kevin Schuler said cleaners working the morning shift inside the office at 20 East Ave. found "things disheveled" inside the building and contacted police.

Schuler said security cameras were on and working, and footage from the break-in is in LPD's possession. He said the alarm on the building was working and set, however, police are still investigating how it was "subverted."

While acknowledging that personal items and electronic devices, including iPads and iPhones, were stolen from employees' desks, Schuler said that, following a "thorough review," Social Services officials are "confident that no files or other information pertaining to their clients was breached."

"To be clear, these iPads and iPhones do not store any client information," Schuler said.