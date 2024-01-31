New year. New phones for kids. Advice for parents.

After months of begging, you gave in and bought your child their first smartphone. Common Sense Media says 42% of kids have a phone by the time they are age 10. By 14, that number is 91%.

Giving a child a phone opens them up to a whole new world – one they can connect with any time, from anywhere. This can be ideal for parents that want to keep track of their kids while they participate in after school activities and other social events without them; but it also comes with a big responsibility. Parents know this but may not know where to start when it comes to guiding their kids to use the technology safely.

To help kids navigate their new independence and to give yourself some peace of mind, parents can start with these five simple smartphone tips:

More: 'Free state of Florida' wants to ban kids from social media

JR Luna

Start with the basics.

Create an open dialogue with your child. Start by asking them what they already know and build from there. Things like phone safety features and how to create an ICE (in case of emergency) contact. This way, if they have an emergency, first responders will know who to call.

Set boundaries.

Start good habits early. Having a few pre-determined and accepted rules for when and where your child can be on their device is key. Consider a “no phone” dinner or “phone free” time to create more family time.

Additionally, activating parental controls can help enforce screen time limits if rules are not followed.

Digital privacy & safety

You may want to opt out of things like location sharing on apps or allowing those apps to post to social media sites. The same goes for video games. You can use a combination of tools like privacy settings and flagging inappropriate content in your conversations about online behavior. You can also turn on browser filters, which will block explicit images, videos, and websites.

More: PBC schools are likely to join lawsuit against Meta, parent company of Facebook, Instagram

Etiquette

Appropriate use of a cell phone in today’s world requires responsibility and forethought like never before. Have a conversation with your child about the different scenarios that could arise. For example, snapping and sharing photos at a swim meet, the school (if allowed), or alone with friends may seem innocent enough to kids, but each have the potential of negative outcomes if not done so responsibly. Help them to understand nuance and meaning.

Texting

Be respectful, both to the people you're texting with and those around you.

Be careful. Assume that even private texts can become public.

Calling

Verify the caller. Do not respond to numbers you don't know.

Always answer the phone when it’s a parent or caregiver.

Taking pictures and videos

Ask permission before you snap someone's picture, take a video, or share anything.

Inappropriate spaces include bathrooms and locker rooms.

Don't publicly embarrass people. Don't post someone's photo or video—especially an unflattering one—without their permission.

Apps and downloads

Apps, games, music, and in-app upgrades can cost real money. Establish family rules about purchases and downloads.

Posting

Think before you post. Be very choosy about what you post from your phone.

Be safe. Sharing confidential information and using location services can be risky.

Be a good role model.

Research shows parents and caregivers play a powerful role in influencing kids’ tech use. So that habit of checking our phone every 15 minutes (at least, let’s be honest) is being noticed and learned as normal behavior. Consider adopting a healthier media diet for the new year.

Parents can also tap into resources like ScreenReady, where they can create a personalized family media plan which helps set media priorities for the family and encourages responsible use of technology.

Digital parenting is a balancing act between allowing a child enjoyment of their new, constant companion to connectivity, while helping them understand its boundaries and potential risks. This includes teaching responsible usage, emphasizing the importance of digital etiquette, setting clear guidelines for device use, and encouraging offline activities to promote a well-rounded lifestyle that prioritizes their overall well-being and development.

JR Luna is vice president and general manager for AT&T Florida and lives in South Florida.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Smart phone safety, etiquette, privacy, texting tips for kids