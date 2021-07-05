'Phoneslingers' haunt and taunt Mesa cops

Tom Scanlon, East Valley Tribune (Mesa, Ariz.)
·6 min read

Jul. 5—Emergency dispatchers typically communicate calls they receive so police officers can respond to them over radio frequencies that can be picked up by "scanners."

Historically, two types of people listen to the scanners: 1) Hobbyists who like to follow what the police are up to "just for fun" and, 2) Criminals trying to stay one step ahead of the cops.

The law-abiding folks following the action from their Mesa homes and drug dealers tracking where "po po" is may lose access to scanner traffic, thanks to a third group: "Police auditors," also known as "citizen journalists" or simply bloggers.

"I wouldn't call them bloggers," Mesa Assistant Police Chief Ed Wessing snarled. "They call themselves 'First Amendment Auditors,' which I think is not accurate. I refer to them as social media agitators."

Wessing is agitated by "auditors" who use phone apps to tap into scanners and track calls.

To fight these "phoneslingers," the Mesa Police Department is considering encrypting its radio traffic, making it inaccessible to scanners.

Often beating police there, the phone camera crews race to the scenes of potential crimes, whip out their phones and start recording the action.

That alone is not a problem, Wessing said.

"We are so used to being videotaped — that is not the issue," he said. "We ask (people) to do so respectfully, follow lawful orders and not interfere with what officers are doing."

The auditors aren't satisfied with

documenting arrests, Wessing said, contending that they love to get in cops' faces, heckling them at close range, questioning their motives and calling them filthy names.

These phoneslingers don't just record with their devices, they often post live — hoping for a reaction that will increase their "subs" (subscribers) and "clicks."

YouTube and other social media sites pay those who upload videos on their channels; the more viewers they get, the more the YouTubers get paid.

"When they show up, they try to engage with law enforcement — they become argumentative in hopes they can post something on their YouTube channel.

"It's really escalating to a boiling point," Wessing said.

He said the number of phone-armed "auditors" has increased.

"Now, we're seeing large groups showing up. The other night, a group of eight showed up at a felony warrant call, surrounding (police) vehicles. We found some of them are coming from out of state," Wessing said.

Indeed, someone who goes by "MCW (Mesa Cop Watcher) Joker" recently streamed on his YouTube channel two hours of a night out with eight other auditors (including "Direct D" and "El Zorro"), cruising through Mesa.

A scanner can be heard as they drive, but the auditors see police cars with lights on and decide to follow them.

"These cops are gonna (expletive) themselves seeing nine people walk up," MCW said with a chuckle.

The driver pulls over and the group walks to a motel, where police are questioning a suspect.

"Don't say a word! Don't talk to them!" several auditors yell to the man in handcuffs.

Two auditors follow a female officer to the motel, calling her "bitch" and tossing other taunts.

One of them, who goes by Twisted Imagery, is handcuffed and questioned by officers.

"Come arrest me again, you (expletive) pigs!" Direct D calls out.

He was arrested recently by the Mesa police.

Meanwhile, the auditors heckle the 10 police officers on the scene.

After Twisted Imagery is released, he tells the group, "The sergeant was actually pretty cool."

The heckling goes on: "Did you know you're a welfare recipient?" one auditor continually says.

When the police start driving away, auditors continue to antagonize them.

"Bad piggy! Bad piggy!" one chants "We're gonna follow you all night!" one phoneslinger taunts, as he follows a sergeant.

Agitators or 'auditors'?

Mesa Police sent the Tribune a 12-minute compilation of about 10 phoneslinger interactions.

"I heard this on the scanner and thought I'd stop by," one phoneslinger narrates, as he arrives at a convenience store crime scene.

Several agitators are shown at another scene where six police officers are investigating a possible assault.

"Everyone call Mesa PD, let them know they are violating people's rights," one phoneslinger calls out.

"That's a (expletive) tyrant right there," another one yells out, as an officer is trying to get the spelling of a suspect's name.

"Stop interfering with our investigation," an officer tells a phone filmer during another incident.

"Suck off," the phoneslinger responds.

At another scene, an officer is standing watch over a suspect in handcuffs.

"Does your mother know how you're acting?" an agitator barks at the officer. "Does she, son?"

Another clip shows a residential street blocked off by five police cars. One officer yells at a phoneslinger to move away from the active crime scene.

When the phoneslinger responds by insisting he has a right to be there, two officers rush toward him.

"I need you to back up, we have a felony in process!" demands an officer.

"Get your (expletive) hands off me you old (expletive)," the agitator retorts.

In two videos, a filmer is told to back away from a police car.

"This is my car, I paid for it, (expletive)!" the phoneslinger responds.

While Mesa PD is seriously considering roadblocking the agitators by encrypting scanners, it won't happen overnight.

"Realistically, we're looking at three to six months," Wessing said. "We're prepared to move ahead with the encryption. We haven't made that decision yet."

Mesa City Council approval would not be needed, Wessing said, as no extra money is required for the encryption.

Though the "live" radio dispatches may be blocked, Wessing said one option may satisfy stay-home hobbyists: "We're looking at delaying traffic by a few hours and then posting it so people can listen to it."

'Issue is not filming'

Wessing noted the police plan to give unlocking codes to credentialed newspapers and TV stations, so they can continue to have access to the scanner traffic.

"We could (not) care less about (auditors') videoing or posting videos — we all have video cameras on," Wessing said. "What we are concerned about is interfering with safety operations — getting up to within a foot of officers. That is a huge safety concern."

He noted police routinely interact with newspaper and TV reporters at crime scenes. "We provide them instructions, they comply. We're asking for reasonable space.

"The issue is not the filming," he reiterated. "We're not trying to stop people from filming."

What guidelines should those who want to record police in action follow?

"We would recommend (staying back) 15 to 20 feet at a minimum. You might think it's just a traffic stop, but that could be an armed robber we're pulling over ... We don't have time to explain what we're dealing with."

Stressing every situation involving police is different, Wessing advised, "Listen to what officers are instructing you to do."

Some of the videos the auditors uploaded show them demanding names and badge numbers from the officers, who walk past them wordlessly.

"Our policy is, when you're on a call, if you're asked to identify yourself. However, what we've told our officers is, (auditors) are taking up so much time, if people show up and are not involved, we recommend they ignore them," Wessing said.

While Wessing said "several arrests" have been made when auditors cross the line, the phoneslingers are wise about how far they can go; and police officers are reluctant to play into the hands of publicity seekers.

"It's extremely challenging," Wessing said, summarizing the auditors situation.

"It's really escalating to a boiling point." ′

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Charlotte man charged with hit-and-run, DWI in 4th of July death of female pedestrian

    Rinnell Curry, 33, was standing in West Boulevard late Sunday night when she was struck by a speeding Chrysler, police say.

  • British military forces help Cyprus battle 'worst wildfire ever'

    RAF helicopters are helping to fight a wildfire in Cyprus that has been described as the worst in the island’s history, as the bodies of four people were found amid charred wreckage. "It is the worst forest fire in the history of Cyprus," said Charalambos Alexandrou, the director of the country’s forestry department. Smoke from the fire could be seen in Nicosia, the island’s divided capital, 45 miles away. Two helicopters from the RAF’s 84 Squadron are scooping up sea water and dropping it on th

  • Burned churches stir deep Indigenous ambivalence over faith of forefathers

    After hundreds of unmarked graves were found at Canada’s former Catholic-run residential schools, churches in First Nations territories have been destroyed by suspected arson Firefighters inspect the damage at the burned-out Roman Catholic St Jean Baptiste church in Morinville, Alberta, Canada. Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images For more than a century, the clapboard church set amid rolling hills in western Canada has been a spiritual home to the Upper Similkameen Indian Band. To build St A

  • Want to tiptoe back into traveling? Start out with a long weekend trip

    If you’re ready to start traveling again but still a little stressed about the prospect, taking a long weekend could be the ideal way to ease back in.

  • Reliance is establishing itself as a tech major—with shoddy websites and a poor social media footprint

    "Jio Institute website" had breakout interest on Google in India for at least two days after it was announcement, however, the portal was nearly impossible to find.

  • Giannis day-to-day heading into NBA Finals

    Raphielle Johnson takes a look at a couple key injury notes ahead of the NBA Finals, and some bonus Olympic content as well. (Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports)

  • A New Orleans Gay Bar Inferno Killed 32. Roy Reed Was First to Report the Truth.

    Jack Thornell/APThe late journalist and New Orleans resident Roy Reed, who passed away in 2017, is perhaps best known for his enterprising Civil Rights-era coverage in The New York Times, including a March 1965 attack of state troopers on unarmed marchers in Selma, Alabama at the Edmund Pettus Bridge. In his front-page Times story of the ensuing carnage, known as Bloody Sunday, Reed boldly wrote of white troopers who “tore through column of Negro demonstrators with tear gas, nightsticks and whip

  • Oregon governor: death toll from north-west heatwave ‘unacceptable’

    Kate Brown says extreme weather cost ‘too many lives’ Seeks federal help for low-income and minority groups People sleep at a cooling shelter in Portland, Oregon. Photograph: Maranie Staab/Reuters The intense heatwave which hit the US Pacific north-west and Canada over the last week has killed at least 95 people in Oregon alone, the state’s governor said on Sunday, calling the toll “absolutely unacceptable”. Hundreds are believed to have died from the heat in the US north-west and south-western

  • Loved and decried, El Salvador's populist leader is defiant

    In the narrow, gang-controlled alleys of the Las Palmas neighborhood, struggling Salvadorans are untroubled by actions of their president that so infuriate his critics. In this neighborhood they are grateful for the boxes of food staples they’ve received from Bukele’s government during the pandemic. For all the observers and critics who condemn a dangerous concentration of power by a charismatic leader who sports down-home blue jeans and leather jackets, Bukele enjoys an approval rating of more than 90% among people who saw three of four previous presidents jailed or exiled for corruption.

  • Target will shut its San Francisco stores at 6 p.m. to curb an 'alarming rise' in shoplifting

    Target stores in the city will close at 6 p.m. "We've been experiencing a significant and alarming rise in theft and security incidents," it said.

  • Tribe becomes key water player with drought aid to Arizona

    For thousands of years, an Arizona tribe relied on the Colorado River's natural flooding patterns to farm. Later, it hand-dug ditches and canals to route water to fields. Now, gravity sends the river water from the north end of the Colorado River Indian Tribes reservation through 19th century canals to sustain alfalfa, cotton, wheat, onions and potatoes, mainly by flooding the fields.

  • Massachusetts police arrest group of 'heavily armed men' claiming to 'not recognize our laws'

    A bizarre incident unfolded Saturday morning in Wakefield, Massachusetts. According to local police: "during a motor vehicle stop, several heavily armed men claiming to be from a group that does not recognize our laws exited their vehicles and fled into the woodline" near Interstate Highway 95. The incident unfolded around 1:30 a.m. when a state trooper came across a group of 8 to 10 people refueling on the side of the I-95 highway in Wakefield, a suburb of Boston.

  • Missing 5-year-old from Lexington found during Central Kentucky drug bust

    Law enforcement officers with the Bluegrass Narcotic Task Force say they found a 5-year-old child who had been missing since February while conducting a drug investigation at a home in Bourbon County this week.

  • Eighth Suspect Arrested in Dismemberment of Georgia Mom Rossana Delgado

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos GBI/ NATIONAL CENTER FOR MISSING AND ENDANGEREDGeorgia authorities have arrested an eighth suspect in connection with the dismemberment death of ride-share driver Rossana Delgado, a 37-year-old mother-of-two, Fox 5 Atlanta reports. The latest suspect to be nabbed, 35-year-old Juan Ayala-Rodriguez, was arrested in Mexico by the United States Marshal's Service and will be extradited back to Georgia to face charges. In April, Delgado disappeared after

  • Buffalo Grove woman critically injured in Dan Ryan shooting: ISP

    A Buffalo Grove woman was critically injured in a shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway Friday night, Illinois State Police said.

  • Moment student captures large UFO hovering 'for 10 seconds' over Devon seafront

    Matthew Evans, 36, spotted the bright unidentified object while looking out of his top-floor flat window last week.

  • Collapsed Miami apartment block demolished ahead of tropical storm

    The Miami apartment block that collapsed on June 24 and killed many was demolished in the early hours of Monday morning. The demolition of the building was brought forward to secure the site ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa. Search efforts were halted as a precaution as work on the demolition got underway. “Our top priority is bringing down this building,” Daniella Levine Cava, the mayor of Miami-Dade County, said on Sunday. “As soon as the building does come down and site has been deemed secure, ou

  • Members of Heavily-Armed Black Militia Shut Down Traffic on Massachusetts Interstate for Nine Hours

    A group of heavily-armed men who say they’re part of a movement “that does not recognize” the laws of the United States were arrested Saturday after a nine-hour standoff with police that shut down parts of a Massachusetts interstate.

  • Shares in Hong Kong's Vitasoy plunge after memo prompts boycott calls in China

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Shares of Hong Kong beverage maker Vitasoy tumbled 12% on Monday after a worker sent around a memo offering condolences to the family of a colleague who stabbed a Hong Kong policeman, prompting social media users in China to call for a boycott of the company. Vitasoy said in a statement on social media platform Weibo on Saturday that a staff member had circulated an internal memo that was widely shared online, describing it as "extremely inappropriate" and without authorisation. The employee's memo offered condolences to the family of a 50-year-old Vitasoy worker who had stabbed a police officer, 28, and then killed himself on Thursday, the anniversary of the former British colony's return to Chinese rule.

  • Ohio police chief out after leaving 'Ku Klux Klan' note on Black officer's coat

    "There's no one word to explain how disgusting this is,” Sheffield Lake's mayor said of the incident involving the city's longtime police chief.