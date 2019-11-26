Phonexa Certified as One of Nation's Great Places to Work

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Phonexa, a singular SaaS platform for tracking web and call campaigns, has been identified as one of this country's Great Places to Work, joining other certified companies like Adobe, Salesforce, and Deloitte.

This certification, which is the conclusion of workplace consulting firm Great Place to Work®, identifies companies across the country where employees trust the people they work for, have pride in what they do, and experience camaraderie with their colleagues.

The Great Place to Work Certification of Phonexa was the result of a process that included the submission of a detailed Company Culture Brief and a two-week employee survey. The Great Place to Work® Trust Model© for certification is backed by 30 years of research and is utilized by thousands of companies across 90 countries. Phonexa employees identified exceptional benefits, great career opportunities, and an atmosphere of teamwork as the top reasons Phonexa is a Great Place to Work.

Phonexa President David Gasparyan said of the certification honor: "I am grateful to all our employees for taking part in this process. As a company, we are always evaluating our workplace culture and employee trust levels. It is a tremendous thrill to be certified as one of this country's Great Places to Work and we look forward to maintaining these high levels of respect, fairness, and satisfaction."

About Phonexa

Phonexa is a software solution that empowers marketers to track and distribute calls, web leads, and email all in a single platform. Phonexa's customizable tools for call tracking, lead distribution, email marketing, and integrated accounting maximize workflow efficiency for publishers, affiliate networks, and direct advertisers. For more information, please visit www.Phonexa.com

