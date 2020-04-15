Phonexa President and CEO David Gasparyan Joins Forbes Technology Council

Forbes Technology Council is an invitation-only community for senior-level technology executives

LOS ANGELES, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- David Gasparyan, President and CEO of Phonexa, a singular SaaS platform for tracking web and call campaigns, has joined the Forbes Technology Council—a curated network comprised of CIOs, CTOs, and elite technology executives with the mission to share ideas that propel the tech industry forward.

With over a decade of experience in the digital marketing space and a successful track record of growing technology businesses, David was selected by a review committee that examined criteria such as industry knowledge, professional achievement, and entrepreneurial leadership.

In joining the council, David will be able to expand his presence in the tech community by participating in meaningful dialogues with other respected leaders in a private forum. This position will also provide David a platform on Forbes.com to share his expertise and participate in thoughtful Q&A panels with other council members.

David shared the following upon news of his acceptance— "I am honored and humbled to learn that my voice will join the prestigious ranks of those in the Forbes Technology Council. Phonexa has always been a leader of innovation in our industry, it will be thrilling to now share our groundbreaking way of thinking with this community and the wider business world."

About Phonexa

Phonexa is an all-in-one lead tracking and distribution platform that empowers marketers to optimize inbound web and call campaigns. Phonexa's customizable tools for call tracking, lead distribution, email marketing, and integrated accounting maximize workflow efficiency for publishers, affiliate networks, and direct advertisers. For more information, please visit www.Phonexa.com

