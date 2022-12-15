Phony appliance salesperson accused of scamming residents

Detectives at the Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested Cody Sterling, 27, of Monroe, for scamming potential buyers on Facebook Marketplace.

Someone called 911 to report fraud after Sterling allegedly tried to sell them a refrigerator on the online exchange.

ALSO READ: Charlotte fraud analyst accused of stealing nearly $1 million in COVID-19 relief funds

Sterling is accused of taking people’s deposits and not fulfilling his end of the bargain, detectives stated in the extensive investigation.

During the investigation, David Webb, 41, of Monroe, who was Sterling’s driver, was arrested on outstanding warrants related to violations regarding the registered sex offender registry. Webb is a registered sex offender.

Sterling was charged with one count of felony obtaining property by false pretenses and remains in custody under a $1,500 secured bond, the sheriff’s office said Thursday.

Webb also remains in custody under a $5,000 secured bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

