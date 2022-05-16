Phony ticket sellers use MBTA for a quick getaway, Transit Police warn

Transit Police are warning Celtics fans looking for some last-minute playoff tickets to be wary of counterfeit tickets from secondary sources.

Police say the “seller” will often arrange to meet the buyer at an MBTA stop and use the crowds of people to make a quick getaway after conducting the sale.

“By the time the buyer realizes the tickets are counterfeit the ‘seller’ is long gone,” Transit Police said in a statement.

Fans should always be cautious of tickets sold by a secondary source or from people advertising on sites like Craigslist or Reddit. Police encourage fans to only buy tickets from authorized ticket agencies.

Anyone with information about people selling counterfeit tickets on the MBTA should contact the Criminal Investigation Unit at 617-222-1050 or send an anonymous tip via text to 873873 or via TPD’s SeeSay app. Information about people selling counterfeit tickets in the city of Boston should be sent to the Boston Police Department.

