Photo of anti-China banner was taken in Los Angeles, not China

AFP Hong Kong
·3 min read

A photo has been shared thousands of times in multiple Chinese social media posts alongside a claim it shows an anti-China banner hung in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou after a rare street protest in Beijing against President Xi Jinping. The claim circulated online during the Chinese Communist Party's 20th Congress, where delegates were expected to hand Xi a historic third term. The photo, however, has been shared in a false context. It actually shows a protest by an anti-China organisation during the Congress in the US city of Los Angeles.

The photo -- which shows a white banner with red Chinese writing hanging from a bridge -- was published here on Twitter on October 18. It has been shared more than 1,400 times.

"There are also people in Guangzhou raising the banner," the tweet's simplified-Chinese caption reads.

The traditional-Chinese text on the banner reads: "Rule of law, not nucleic acid tests. Freedom, not lockdowns. Mother tongue, not Mandarin. Independence, not bondage. No to China, yes to dissolution. No to Guangdong province, yes to the nation of Cantonia."

Guangzhou is a sprawling port city in the southern Chinese province of Guangdong, northwest of Hong Kong. It was formerly known as Canton.

Cantonese is a spoken language originating from Guangzhou and its surrounding area in southeastern China. It is mainly spoken in Guangdong and southern Guangxi provinces of China, as well as in the Chinese territories of Hong Kong and Macau.

While Mandarin has been the official language of China since the 1930s, other regional dialects are still spoken across the country.

A screenshot, taken on October 18, 2022, of the misleading post.

The claim circulated online during the Chinese Communist Party's 20th Congress in Beijing, where delegates were expected to hand Chinese President Xi Jinping a historic third term, AFP reported.

Days before the Congress, a protester scaled a bridge in Beijing's Haidian neighbourhood and hung two hand-painted banners criticising government policies on Covid-19 and calling for the right to vote. Police and security guards quickly swarmed the bridge, and volunteers were deployed to guard other pedestrian bridges across Beijing, while searches for the incident online were heavily censored, AFP reported.

The photo was also shared more than 1,100 times on Twitter and Gettr alongside a similar claim.

But the photo has been shared in a false context. It actually shows an anti-China protest in Los Angeles.

The location shown in the photos corresponds with Google Street View imagery of East Temple Street in LA.

Below is a screenshot comparison of the photo in the false post (left) and the Google Street View imagery (right):

A screenshot comparison of the photo in the misleading post (left) and the Google street view imagery (right).

Another reverse image search on Google found the earliest version of the photo published on Twitter on October 17.

The photo was posted by the Cantonia Independence Party, an organisation that advocates for independence in Cantonese-speaking regions in China.

The tweet's caption reads in part: "Today, a member of our party hung a banner criticising China in response to the demonstration on the Beijing Sitong Bridge."

Below is a screenshot comparison of the photo in the false post (left) and the Twitter photo (right):

A screenshot comparison of the photo in the misleading post (left) and the Twitter photo (right).

Jasper Lim, the convenor of the Cantonia Independence Party, told AFP that the photo was taken by one of the group's members in Los Angeles on October 16.

Lim also provided another photo of the banner taken from another angle.

Photo of the banner protest in Los Angeles provided by the coonvenor.

Recommended Stories

  • China's Communist Party Congress: A really simple guide

    The Communist Party is expected to hand Xi Jinping another five years in power - here's how it works.

  • Xi Jinping to remain 'chairman of everything' in China after being presented a third term

    Xi Jinping will get a new five-year term as general secretary of China's Communist Party. Here's what happened during his first decade in power.

  • China's 'Bridge Man' inspires Xi Jinping protest signs around the world

    A rare one-man demonstration in Beijing has inspired protest signs and graffiti elsewhere.

  • China to Remain a Key Trade Partner for Australia, Official Says

    (Bloomberg) -- China is an “important trading partner” for Australia and will remain so in the face of headwinds ranging from Covid lockdowns to supply-chain disruptions, a senior government official said Wednesday.Most Read from BloombergA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an Ugly CornerTrump Special Master Has ‘No Patience’ for Records SpatsBlinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’Putin’s War Escalation Is Hastening

  • UN to vote on sanctions to curb violence, crime in Haiti

    The United Nations Security Council is expected to vote Wednesday afternoon on a resolution that would demand an immediate end to violence and criminal activity in Haiti and impose sanctions on influential gang leader Jimmy Cherizier, nicknamed “Barbecue.” The resolution would also impose sanctions on other Haitian individuals and groups who engage in actions that threaten the peace, security or stability of the Western Hemisphere’s poorest country, according to the final draft obtained by The Associated Press. Council diplomats said the 10-page draft resolution was put “in blue” — a final form that can be voted on — late Tuesday with a vote to be held Wednesday afternoon.

  • Declining Stock and Decent Financials: Is The Market Wrong About RPM Automotive Group Limited (ASX:RPM)?

    RPM Automotive Group (ASX:RPM) has had a rough three months with its share price down 30%. However, stock prices are...

  • When To Choose Saving Over Investing

    Even when you’re living on a limited budget, it’s always a good idea to set some money aside for future you. But even as you’re building your emergency fund, you may be wondering if your money would better serve you if you invest it. Whether you’re planning for a vacation next year or your retirement in thirty years, it’s always a challenge to know exactly where your money should go. Here’s what to know about choosing saving over investing, depending on your financial goals.

  • Puzzle solutions for Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022

    Find answers to the latest online sudoku and crossword puzzles that were published in USA TODAY Network's local newspapers.

  • Journalist Says Some LA Gangs Consist Of Neo-Nazi And White Supremacist Police

    On Twitter, Daily Loud posted a video from an episode of The Breakfast Club radio show.

  • Energy Hoarding in Overdrive Soothes Worries of Winter Shortfall

    (Bloomberg) -- Efforts to stockpile fuel mean Europe and Asia are approaching winter with healthy inventories as governments seek to counter shrinking supplies from Russia.Most Read from BloombergA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an Ugly CornerTrump Special Master Has ‘No Patience’ for Records SpatsBlinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’Putin’s War Escalation Is Hastening Demographic Crash for RussiaEurope’s natura

  • Credit Suisse’s Loan Portfolios Attract Japan’s Biggest Lender, Sources Say

    (Bloomberg) -- Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. is evaluating an acquisition of some loan portfolios from Credit Suisse Group AG to expand its business in the US, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Most Read from BloombergA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an Ugly CornerTrump Special Master Has ‘No Patience’ for Records SpatsBlinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’Putin’s War Escalation Is Hastening

  • Los Angeles homeless man accused of stabbing woman in unprovoked attack caught on video

    Los Angeles homeless man Jonathan Cole faces attempted murder and other charges for allegedly stabbing a woman in broad daylight in the head with garden shears.

  • Ikea is trialing driverless truck deliveries in Texas

    Ikea has teamed up with Kodiak Robotics to use autonomous trucks to deliver its products from a distribution center near Houston to a retail store near Dallas.

  • Live updates | Russia-Ukraine War

    Gen. Sergei Surovikin, commander of Russian forces in Ukraine, told reporters in Moscow on Tuesday that the situation in the southern Kherson region was “very difficult,” and that civilians from some areas should be evacuated ahead of an expected Ukrainian offensive. Surovikin alleged that Ukraine planned to attack infrastructure, including a dam at a hydroelectric plant. “Therefore, first of all, the Russian army will ensure the safe, already announced departure of the population under the relocation program being prepared by the Russian government,” Surovikin said.

  • In New Audio, Trump Reveals How He Really Feels About Dictators

    The then-president spoke about his relationships with world leaders in taped interviews with journalist Bob Woodward.

  • Trump Special Master Has ‘No Patience’ for Records Spats

    (Bloomberg) -- The special master reviewing documents seized from Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate warned the former president’s lawyers that their initial efforts to claim certain records were personal and not presidential might be lacking enough detail.Most Read from BloombergA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an Ugly CornerTrump Special Master Has ‘No Patience’ for Records SpatsBlinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timel

  • 'You're On Tape': J.D. Vance Caught In A Lie During Ohio Senate Debate

    The GOP candidate denied saying conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was a credible source of information. But he did.

  • Trevor Noah Explains Why He's 'Totally On Trump's Side' In Latest Scandal

    The co-founder of Trump's Truth Social has come forward as a whistleblower alleging financial misconduct.

  • Judge conducting special master review questions Trump's claim of privilege over White House documents: 'Where's the beef?'

    Judge Raymond J. Dearie, who is conducting the review, told Donald Trump's lawyers to provide more evidence that the documents are privileged.

  • Column: That unbelievably racist ad during the Dodgers playoff? Ex-Trump aides were behind it

    Stephen Miller and other Trump administration alumni are behind a surge of anti-immigrant bile airing during postseason baseball commercial breaks.