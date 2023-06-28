Photo appearing to show controller of Titan sub is altered | Fact check

The claim: Photo shows video game controller used to steer Titan submersible on the ocean floor

A June 23 Instagram post (direct link, archive link) shows a screenshot of a tweet that claims to show a video game controller, similar to the one that was used to steer the imploded OceanGate Titan submersible, sitting at the bottom of the ocean.

“The cheapest part survived,” reads the tweet's caption.

The Instagram post was liked more than 40,000 times in five days.

Our rating: Altered

The image has been digitally edited. The original photograph has been online for years and does not show a video game controller. It was taken during a research project looking at the impact of deep-sea mining.

Original image shows tracks in Pacific Ocean

The photo is presented as if it shows the repurposed video game controller used to steer the Titan, a submersible that left June 18 to take passengers to the Titanic wreck site before it imploded killing all five on board. The vehicle was built in part by using off-the-shelf components, including the controller. Recovery efforts are underway.

The image featured in the post is an altered version of one that was taken in 2015 as part of a project studying the impact of deep-sea mining activity on aquatic life. The 2015 photo shows marks left in 1989 on the floor of the Pacific Ocean, but no controller.

The unaltered image can be found in a 2016 fact sheet about the research, a 2020 study and a 2020 BBC report.

A Coast Guard spokesperson, who declined to be named, told USA TODAY on June 28 that no pictures of the submersible wreckage have been released. The Coast Guard has convened a Marine Board of Investigation to examine the incident.

Debris from the sub was found on June 22 about 1,600 feet from the Titanic wreck site.

USA TODAY could not reach the Twitter user who first shared the photo. The Instagram user who shared the claim did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Associated Press, AFP and Lead Stories also debunked this claim.

Our fact-check sources:

Our fact-check work is supported in part by a grant from Facebook.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: No, photo does not show controller for Titan sub | Fact check