Photo of Biden in national security meeting raises accuracy and security questions

A photo uploaded to Twitter by the White House on Sunday, featuring President Joe Biden meeting virtually with intelligence officials, has many on social media asking questions about the security or accuracy of the photo.

Amid the growing crisis in Afghanistan, Biden met with Vice President Kamala Harris, CIA officials, and Doha Station, who were all photographed on the video call, though the names of the officials were not visible in the image. There were no security concerns regarding anyone in the photograph, a United States official familiar with the call told the Washington Examiner.

"This morning, the President and Vice President met with their national security team and senior officials to hear updates on the draw down of our civilian personnel in Afghanistan, evacuations of SIV applicants and other Afghan allies, and the ongoing security situation in Kabul," the White House captioned the photo.

This morning, the President and Vice President met with their national security team and senior officials to hear updates on the draw down of our civilian personnel in Afghanistan, evacuations of SIV applicants and other Afghan allies, and the ongoing security situation in Kabul. pic.twitter.com/U7IpK3Hyj8 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 15, 2021

Former CIA Clandestine Service member John Sipher responded to the post, saying, "I hope none of those people on the screen are under cover."

Several other users commented with similar responses, while some dismissed the claims, arguing that the photo would not have been posted if it were outing undercover individuals.

Twitter users also questioned why a clock time depicted in the White House's image showed incorrect times. The photo shows the time in London as 4:29 p.m. and 7:29 p.m. in Moscow, though there is only a two-hour time difference between the cities after the clocks went forward for the United Kingdom in March.

"Time difference between London and Moscow is only 2 hours, it hasn’t been 3 hours since March …," Boris Epshteyn, a strategic adviser for former President Donald Trump's 2020 campaign, said.

Some users dismissed the inconsistency with the time, suggesting the photo might have been a stock image to convey the seriousness of the administration's efforts to confront the situation in Afghanistan. Others said the error might have been a simple mistake caused by failure to change the clock times.

Biden is expected to address the nation on Monday afternoon regarding the military withdrawal and evacuation efforts in his first public address since last week, amid the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan that was cemented over the weekend.

