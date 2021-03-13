Photo captures Cuomo wrapped in a blanket outside his home after a week of sexual misconduct allegations and calls for him to resign

Kelsey Vlamis
·2 min read
cuomo
New York Governor, Andrew Cuomo, walks on the grounds of the Governor's Mansion following allegations that he had sexually harassed young women, in Albany, New York, U.S., March 12, 2021. Angus Mordant/Reuters

  • New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has had an eventful week.

  • More women accused him of sexual misconduct and top New York lawmakers called on him to resign.

  • Cuomo was captured in a photo outside his home on Friday, wrapped in a blanket and holding a bottle.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was captured outside the governor's mansion in Albany on Friday at the end of an eventful week.

The third-term governor was seen talking on his phone, wrapped in a blanket, and holding a bottled drink, which appears to be Saratoga sparkling water.

Cuomo's office did not respond to Insider's request for comment on what the governor was drinking.

Once hailed has a hero in the early stages of the pandemic, the Democrat has come under fire recently for a number of scandals, including allegations of sexual harassment.

Calls for him to resign over the allegations have escalated in recent weeks and were joined on Friday by top lawmakers, including New York's two Democratic US senators.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand said in a joint statement that Cuomo "should resign." More than a dozen New York lawmakers have called for him to resign as of Friday, including progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Cuomo has apologized for his past behaviors, but has dismissed calls for him to resign.

Multiple women have accused Cuomo of sexual harassment, inappropriate behavior, or touching them without their consent. Two additional women came forward on Friday, while many more people have said Cuomo fostered a toxic work environment.

In the photos taken of Cuomo on Friday by Reuters, he could also be seen walking arm-in-arm with his daughter and beside his dog, Captain.

cuomo
Cuomo and his dog, Captain. Angus Mordant/Reuters

Cuomo is also facing criticism over his handling of COVID-19 nursing home deaths and bridge safety concerns.

Have a news tip? Contact this reporter at kvlamis@insider.com.

