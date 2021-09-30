Photo essay — #FreeBritney fans on why they support the movement

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Francine Orr, Text by CHRISTI CARRAS
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
"I think Britney deserves her life back. I came out here for women's rights," said Phoebe Price of Hollywood. <span class="copyright">(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)</span>
"I think Britney deserves her life back. I came out here for women's rights," said Phoebe Price of Hollywood. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Outside a downtown Los Angeles courthouse Wednesday, demonstrators donned pink-accented “Free Britney” T-shirts and held signs calling for investigations of the singer’s management and security personnel, who have come under immense scrutiny following the buzzy release of FX/Hulu’s “Controlling Britney Spears” documentary.

More than an hour before the hearing began, protesters chanted: “What do we want? Free Britney! When do we want it? Now!” and “Britney’s body, Britney’s choice,” among other rallying cries.

One person wielded a sign bearing the words, “Britney doesn’t need a conservatorship. It needs her.”

A parade of camera crews and news trucks lined the sidewalks and streets as demonstrators called on the media to “Leave Britney alone!” By late morning, the #FreeBritney crowd had shut down Grand Avenue.

Below, hear from a few of the fans in their own words.

A woman in a blue flight attendant costume holds a painting of Britney Spears
Nefertara Ozella of Los Angeles holds her painting of Britney Spears. (Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times)

“I am a life-long fan of Britney’s. She inspired me to be a musician. I am bipolar so I care about her health. I want her to be happy and I want her to healthy and free.” Nefertara Ozella

A man holds a small dog and a Free Britney sign
Brian Noland, 41, of Studio City with his dog Gizmo. (Francine Orr/ Los Angeles Times)

"I am here because I have been a Britney fan since day one. She has always made me really happy throughout the years, so I think it's important that she is happy now." Brian Noland

A woman holds a sign that reads &quot;Women in music should protect women music&quot;
Melanie Veronica, 32, who recently moved from New York to Los Angeles. (Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times)

"I moved her from New York to revolutionize the music industry, free Britney Spears, and end explosion of Hollywood." Melanie Veronica

A man wears a mask that says &quot;#FreeBritney&quot;
Chris Clear, 32, of Los Angeles. (Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times)

"I have been a Britney fan since I was a kid. I just want to see her happy." Chris Clear

A woman wears a pink cape and hat that says &quot;Make Britney free again&quot;
Elizabeth Reay of Los Angeles. (Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times)

"I am here because I feel passionately we should stop finally abusing women." Elizabeth Reay

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories