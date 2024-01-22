Photo Gallery: Take a look at Chapel Hill’s Franklin Street through the years
Scott Sharpe
Images show life through the years and the many changes along Franklin Street in Chapel Hill. Several business departures near the UNC campus, as well as a planned high-tech, high-end future replaces some of the quirky college-town charm.
Much of the intriguing climate tech that crosses our desks is theoretical or only just coming to market — think: tech that sucks carbon out of the sky, emerging lithium-ion battery alternatives and bio-plastics that've yet to seriously scale. The Toronto-based venture firm just announced the close of a $335 million fund (USD) — its third and largest to date. "If you're not making money, you're not having impact," McCaig told TechCrunch.
Remember the Virtuix Omni? The system, which features a concave platform and slippery shoes, was clever enough to influence Ready Player One’s take on the space. The electronics-free system finally started shipping earlier this year.
For the second week in a row, we have lunar lander news to report on. Plus, a final update on Astrobotic's Peregrine lander, news on the Artemis program and the first crewed launch of the year. How could the story of the week be anything other than SLIM (Smart Lander for Investigating Moon), the Japanese lunar lander that touched down on the moon on Friday?
We may have witnessed the best weekend of football this season. Two instant classics and a storybook run for the ages in Detroit defined a Divisional round that leaves plenty to digest. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski break down all the long lasting ramifications from each of the four games and look ahead to a speculator slate for Championship Sunday.
Awesome Games Done Quick (AGDQ) 2024 has wrapped after a nonstop weeklong speedrunning marathon. This year’s charity raised over $2.5 million for the Prevent Cancer Foundation and featured the event’s first canine-assisted speedrun.
The biggest news stories this morning:
NASA loses then reestablishes contact with its Ingenuity Mars helicopter,
That time France tried to make decimal time a thing, Apple Vision Pro pre-orders are now open.