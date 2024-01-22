Photo Gallery: Take a look at Chapel Hill’s Franklin Street through the years

Images show life through the years and the many changes along Franklin Street in Chapel Hill. Several business departures near the UNC campus, as well as a planned high-tech, high-end future replaces some of the quirky college-town charm.

https://hdl.loc.gov/loc.pnp/fsa.8c13737

UNC fans watch the Tar Heels face Marquette in the NCAA championship game March 28, 1977. They were gathered around televisions in a storefront window on Franklin Street.

A couple kisses in the middle of hte celebration on Franklin Street in Chapel Hill, NC after the Tar Heels defeated Georgetown to win the 1982 National Championship.

UNC fans celebrate from atop a tree on Franklin Street in Chapel Hill, NC after UNC’s National Championship win over Georgetown in 1982.

The storefront of the Strowd Building on Franklin St. across from the UNC-CH campus in 1996.

Julian’s, the well-known clothiers on E. Franklin Street shown in 1997.

After 65 years on East Franklin street, Julian’s closed in 2007.

TARHEEL1.NE.SP.020504.TEL: Chapel Hill Sportswear employee Anne Frautschi helps decorate a window display Thursday, Feb. 4, 2004 at the store on Franklin St. in Chapel Hill. Profits from the “turn it blue” t-shirts will benefit charity.

It looked like relatively clear sailing ahead for Carrboro, NC resident Paul Van Ness Thursday, Jan. 5, 2012 as he pedaled and sailed with the help of westerly tail winds on his daily commute down W. Franklin St. to work in Chapel Hill.

A UNC fan prepares to jump over a bonfire in the middle of Franklin St. in downtown Chapel Hill after UNC’s victory over Duke Sunday, March 6, 2005.

A panoramic photo montage of Chapel Hill’s Franklin Street after UNC defeated Illinois for the NCAA Championship in 2005.

Carolina Pride employee Courtney Lewis, left, works the cash register as Chris Belcher folds another freshly-minted UNC 2005 National Champions tshirt for customer Tracy Jackson of Carrboro, right, during the Tuesday morning crush of shoppers to Franklin Street stores for their NCAA championship t-shirts.

Frank T. Wright, known locally as the snappiest dresser in Chapel Hill, wears a fur coat over his yellow suit while waiting for a bus Tuesday, February 1, 2005 on E. Franklin Street in Chapel Hill.

A family walks down Franklin Street in Chapel Hill in 1999.

Hundreds of students from Chapel Hill and Carrboro City Schools, along with parents and community members, gathered at Peace and Justice Plaza on Franklin St. on April 20, 2018, the 19th anniversary of the Columbine school shooting.

Sutton’s Drug Store in Chapel Hill, N.C., pictured here on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.

Passerby Elisabeth Albert of Durham, left, checks out the front window as the walks in to the Time After Time vintage thrift shop in the 400 block of W. Franklin St., Friday, March 21, 2014. Store owners Annie Jackson and husband Steven Schrenzel closed their well known store on April 15, 2014 after more than 30 years in business to pursue travel and other plans.