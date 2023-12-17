PHOTO GALLERY: Wright Choice Toy Drive benefits Crisis Center
Dec. 17—The Wright Choice Toy Drive, benefiting the children of the Crisis Center of West Texas, was held Saturday at The Downtown Venue in Odessa. Children and their families enjoyed snacks and photos with Santa. The goal of the toy drive was to raise as many presents as possible to donate because no child should wake up Christmas morning without a present with their name under the Christmas tree.