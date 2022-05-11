Some say photo of handmade dolls at nursing home is racially insensitive

A social media post from a Montgomery County nursing home that shows a staff member holding handmade dolls has some people saying it is racially insensitive.

The facility removed the post.

In another post, Autumn Care of Biscoe said officials were aware of the community’s concerns and that it failed to meet our standards as a community and removed it.

Management at the facility has not responded to Channel 9′s inquiries into the matter.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, which regulates nursing homes, said, “We are aware of the social media posts and recommend that you reach out to the facility for specific information.”

When we asked if state protocols include governance over resident activities, the state responded with all its guidelines, which says in part, facilities should include ongoing activities that “promote the interests, physical, mental, and psychosocial well-being of each patient.”

It is unclear if the social media post will prompt an investigation.

Channel 9 also contacted Saber Healthcare Group for a comment. The parent company manages other facilities including some in Cornelius, Statesville and Salisbury.

The state health department also provided these guidelines to Channel 9 in response to our inquiry:

“Nursing homes in North Carolina are licensed by the NCDHHS’ Division of Health Service Regulation’s Nursing Home Licensure and Certification Section. Nursing homes must follow North Carolina rules and regulations, as well as federal rules and regulations if they are in the Medicare/Medicaid program. Nursing homes are inspected approximately once a year to assess compliance with state and federal rules. Surveyors also conduct complaint investigations.

Residents, families, and individuals who have concerns about the care and services provided to nursing home residents may file a complaint through DHSR’s Complaint Intake Unit, or reach out to a representative from the Long-term Care Ombudsman Program to discuss grievances as well. Complaints can be made to DHSR’s Complaint Intake Unit by phone, fax and mail: https://info.ncdhhs.gov/dhsr/ciu/filecomplaint.html (phone numbers, mailing address, etc. in the link). Complaints made to DHSR are confidential, and all complaints are carefully reviewed and triaged for appropriate follow-up.”

