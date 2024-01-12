You need a photo ID to vote in the 2024 elections. How to get one free in Wake County.

If you’re like many voters, this year could be the first time you’ll encounter a new state law requiring a photo identification card before you can cast your ballot.

A photo ID was required to vote in the 2023 municipal elections, but this year’s races for president and governor will draw a larger turnout.

The Wake County Board of Elections is offering free photo IDs to people who need one before the 2024 primary and general election.

There were more than 100 voter ID discrepancies reported during the municipal elections in Wake County.

That means people either forgot to provide a copy of their photo ID, the photo ID was invalid or the voter completed an ID exception form. Nearly all of the discrepancies were resolved and the votes approved.

“The municipal elections last fall were a great test run of the new voter photo ID law. Thanks to the efforts of our officials and the voters, everything went really smoothly and we felt prepared for the changes,” said Olivia McCall, Wake County’s election director. “But we know the upcoming election season is going to be much bigger, so we encourage everyone to make sure they’re ready to vote with the proper documentation and updated registration information.”

Here’s what you need to know before you vote this year.

What is required?

You must now show a photo identification card during the check-in before voting.

Which IDs count?

The following IDs are allowed as long as they are not expired or have been expired for under a year.

North Carolina driver’s license

A state ID from the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles

A U.S. passport or U.S. passport card

A North Carolina voter photo ID card issued by a county board of elections

A college or university student ID card approved by the State Board of Elections.

A state or local government or charter school employee ID approved by the State Board of Elections.

A driver’s license or state ID from another state, District of Columbia or U.S. territory, but only if the voter registered in North Carolina within 90 days of the election.

Which college and university IDs in Wake County are approved?

Meredith College for students

N.C. State University for students and employees

St. Augustine’s College for students

Shaw University for students

Wake Technical Community College for students

Which charter schools or government IDs in Wake County are approved?

Carolina Charter Academy for employees

Envision Science Academy for employees

N.C. General Assembly for employees

What if I am voting by mail?

People who vote by mail must include a photocopy of an acceptable ID or fill out an ID exception form.

How can I get a voter ID?

A Wake County resident can get a voter ID card from the Wake County Board of Elections, free of charge. The process takes just a few minutes and can be done at the board of elections office, at 1200 N. New Hope Road in Raleigh, during regular business owners.

Wake County is also holding events outside of regular business hours. The next event is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20, at the elections office.

What are the ID exceptions?

If a voter can’t provide a voter ID, they must submit a ID exception form. There are three allowed exceptions:

The voter has a religious objection to being photographed.

The voter was a victim of a natural disaster within 100 days of Election Day and a disaster declaration was made by either the U.S. president or the N.C. governor.

The voter has a “reasonable impediment” to showing an ID. Some of those impediments include a lack of transportation, a disability or illness, a photo ID is lost, stolen or misplaced, and “family responsibilities.”

When is the 2024 NC primary?

6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. March 5, 2024.

When does early voting in Wake County start for the 2024 NC primary?

Early voting begins Feb. 15. and continues through March 2.

Feb. 15, 2024, 8 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 16, 2024, 8 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 17, 2024, 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Feb. 18, 2024, 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Feb. 19, 2024, 8 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 20, 2024, 8 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 21, 2024, 8 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 22, 2024, 8 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 23, 2024, 8 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 24, 2024, 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Feb. 25, 2024, 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Feb. 26, 2024, 8 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 27, 2024, 8 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Feb.y 28, 2024, 8 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 29, 2024, 8 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.

March 1, 2024, 8 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.

March 2, 2024, 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Where are the early voting locations in Wake County?

Avery Street Recreation Center, 125 Avery St., Garner

Cary Senior Center, 120 Maury Odell Pl., Cary

Green Road Community Center, 4201 Green Road, Raleigh

Herbert C. Young Community Center, 101 Wilkinson Ave., Cary

Hilltop Needmore Town Park and Preserve, 4621 Shady Greens Drive., Fuquay-Varina

John Chavis Memorial Park Community Center, 505 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd., Raleigh

John M. Brown Community Center, 53 Hunter St., Apex

Lake Lynn Community Center, 7921 Ray Road, Raleigh

NCSU Talley Student Union, 2411 Dunn Ave., Raleigh

Northern Regional Center, 350 E. Holding Ave., Wake Forest

Wake County Board of Elections Office, 1200 N. New Hope Road, Raleigh

W.E. Hunt Recreation Center, 301 Stinson Ave., Holly Springs

Wendell Community Center, 601 W Third St., Wendell