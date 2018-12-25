Photo-Me International plc (LON:PHTM): Does The Earnings Decline Make It An Underperformer?

Assessing Photo-Me International plc’s (LON:PHTM) past track record of performance is an insightful exercise for investors. It allows us to reflect on whether or not the company has met or exceed expectations, which is a great indicator for future performance. Today I will assess PHTM’s recent performance announced on 31 October 2018 and evaluate these figures to its long-term trend and industry movements.

Was PHTM’s recent earnings decline worse than the long-term trend and the industry?

PHTM’s trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 October 2018) of UK£36m has declined by -3.0% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 13%, indicating the rate at which PHTM is growing has slowed down. Why is this? Well, let’s look at what’s transpiring with margins and whether the entire industry is experiencing the hit as well.

In terms of returns from investment, Photo-Me International has invested its equity funds well leading to a 27% return on equity (ROE), above the sensible minimum of 20%. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 14% exceeds the GB Leisure industry of 6.7%, indicating Photo-Me International has used its assets more efficiently. However, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Photo-Me International’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 30% to 21%. This correlates with an increase in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio rising from 0.4% to 42% over the past 5 years.

What does this mean?

Though Photo-Me International’s past data is helpful, it is only one aspect of my investment thesis. Companies that are profitable, but have volatile earnings, can have many factors affecting its business. I suggest you continue to research Photo-Me International to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 31 October 2018. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

