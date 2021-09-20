Another photo of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in his infamous blackface costume was leaked Sunday, being circulated just a day before the Monday election.

The photo was posted by the advocacy group Canada Proud, which posted it on Twitter. Photos of Trudeau wearing blackface at the same 2001 Arabian Nights-themed gala already made headlines in 2019. Trudeau repeatedly apologized for the costume, as well as two other instances of wearing blackface in the past.

Canada Proud, in its tweet circulating the photo, called Trudeau an "international embarrassment" and encouraged Canadians to vote for his competitor, Erin O'Toole.

HAVE CANADIANS WEARIED OF TRUDEAU'S VAPID WOKENESS?

"It’s time to end the international embarrassment," Canada Proud tweeted. "Only Erin O’Toole can stop Justin Trudeau."

Trudeau has reportedly worn blackface on at least three different occasions, with Trudeau "wary" of saying that there aren't other instances. He has repeatedly apologized for the incidents, saying he was "disappointed in himself."

Trudeau called for an early election in mid-August, when poll numbers revealed that he had a lead of nearly 7 points. On Sept. 14, the polls painted a tighter race, with Trudeau's party standing at 31.9% and the Conservatives at 31.7%.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

O'Toole, Trudeau's opponent in the election, has told voters he will "make sure Canada stands up in the world again," adding that he intends to put Canada on an economic plan that will place "Canadian workers and job creation at its center."

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Justin Trudeau, Canada, Election

Original Author: Asher Notheis

Original Location: New photo of Justin Trudeau in blackface released on eve of election