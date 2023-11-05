Photo of man wanted on murder charge in death of Whitman woman is released

Authorities have released a photo of a man wanted on a murder charge in the death of a Whitman woman whose body was discovered in a Logan International Airport parking garage.

Kevin Kangethe, 40, of Lowell, is accused of killing Margaret Mbitu, the Suffolk County district attorney's office said.

Mbitu, 31, was reported missing by her family Monday, WCVB reported. Her body was found in the Central Parking garage at about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, State Police said.

Mbitu was a nurse and was last seen leaving work in Halifax.

An arrest warrant document, obtained by NewsCenter 5, indicates that Mbitu and Kangethe were dating.

Investigators found large slash wounds on Mbitu's face and neck, as well as a puncture wound on her side, the document shows.

"They observed a large amount of blood inside the vehicle," the warrant application states.

Kangethe bought airline tickets to Kenya early Tuesday morning, the document reveals.

Police say Kangethe was seen on surveillance video driving into the Logan Airport parking garage, entering the terminal area and then checking in for a flight to Kenya.

A photo released Friday shows Kangethe at Logan Airport on Wednesday.

Friends and family of Mbitu are mourning at her home in Whitman.

"She deserves justice," her sister Ann Mbitu said. "Justice needs to be served."

"It's unbelievable that somebody would take a life and flee and think that they're going to go somewhere and enjoy their life after they've done this to the community, to the family," Tess Miller, Mbitu's friend, said.

"She loved to travel," friend Claudia Rabeiro said. "She loved to hang out with her friends. It's just wrong that something like this happened to her, at the age of 31."

Friends and family say Mbitu was a dedicated nurse, and that she'll be missed for her contagiously positive attitude.

"We were supposed to planning celebrations," Ann Mbitu said. "Weddings, family gatherings ... not planning this. She did not deserve this."

Mbitu's cousin George Kamau remembers Mbitu as a loving person who always looked to help others.

"She loved to be with family members and friends. That's a reflection of who she was," he told WCVB.

Kamau and Mbitu's family are keeping faith that justice will be served.

"We want justice for Maggie, and we will not rest until that is done," Kamau said.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Authorities say Whitman woman's killer believed to be in Kenya