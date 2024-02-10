Photo of milkweed seeds wins Best in Show in annual Focus Point annual photo contest

NEW PHILADELPHIA − Dan Lux was awarded Best in Show for his photo of milkweed seeds during the 2024 contest and exhibition by the Tuscarawas County-based Focus Point photo club, in partnership with the Tuscarawas County Center for the Arts.

Local photographers submitted a record-breaking 189 photographs for display and review. Three photographer jurors, Terry Barnhill, Shellyn Leeper and Jacque Peters, selected 21 photographs to receive awards in five categories: animals/insects, landscape/cityscape, nature, open, and people.

Other award winners included:

Dan Lux was awarded Best in Show for his photo Milkweed Seeds in Focus Point photo club's 2024 annual photography contest and exhibition.

Michelle Wittensoldner was awarded first place in the animal/insect category and honorable mention in the open category.

Sarah Curtis was awarded second place in the animal/insect category.

John S. Murray was awarded first place in the people category, third place and honorable mention in the animal/insect category and third place in the open category.

Bill Roloff was awarded first place in the nature category.

Jennifer Case was awarded second and third places in the nature category.

Sonya Hart was awarded an honorable mention in the nature category.

John Fisher was awarded first place and honorable mention in the landscape/cityscape category, third place in the people category, and second place in the open category.

Jack Perry was awarded second place in the landscape/cityscape category and first place in the open category.

Douglas Perry was awarded second place in the people category.

Susan Cramer Stein was awarded honorable mention in the people category and third place in the landscape/cityscape category.

The exhibition is on display in the Foland Gallery of the Tuscarawas County Center for the Arts, 461 Robinson Drive SE, New Philadelphia. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free, but donations are accpeted.

Many of the photos are available for sale, and the exhibit will culminate in a free public reception from 1 to 3 p.m. Feb. 24. Refreshments and piano music will be provided. The exhibition is sponsored in part by The Ohio Arts Council, Troyer and Associates and the Kimble Foundation.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Focus Point photo club announces winners in annual contest, exhibition