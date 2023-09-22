Photo of missile flying towards Russia's Black Sea Fleet HQ in Sevastopol appears online

Media outlets have shared photos showing a missile flying towards the Russian Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Sevastopol, occupied Crimea, on 22 September.

Source: Krym.Realii; Radio Liberty; Mikhail Razvozhayev, Kremlin-appointed puppet leader of Sevastopol, on Telegram

Details: Journalists have acquired a photo of the moment when missiles hit the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol.

The photo shows another missile flying there while smoke is coming from the building.

Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Defence stated that they had managed to shoot down five missiles with air defence systems.

A video of the missile strike on the Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Crimea was also shared on Telegram channels.

At 21:25, the so-called governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev, said that firefighters had localised the fire in the headquarters. However, rescue operations and dismantling of damaged structures are still ongoing.

Background:

On the afternoon of 22 September, the Russian occupiers reported a missile attack on the Black Sea Fleet headquarters.

The Russian Ministry of Defence reported one missing serviceman after the attack, although it had previously reported that one person was killed in the attack.

