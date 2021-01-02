A photo op, World War III, and bleach injections: The wildest political moments in the US in 2020

Griffin Connolly and John T. Bennett
Donald Trump poses with a Bible that isn&#x002019;t his outside St John&#x002019;s Episcopal Church in Washington amid racial justice protests on 1 June. (AFP via Getty Images)
Donald Trump poses with a Bible that isn’t his outside St John’s Episcopal Church in Washington amid racial justice protests on 1 June. (AFP via Getty Images)

The final year of the this Trump administration has been full of tumult — from the third presidential impeachment in US history, to the president’s combative response to a reinvigorated racial justice movement, to his governing and personal trials with the coronavirus pandemic.

Few Americans who survived 2020 will forget the names George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, whose deaths from encounters with police reignited the conversation surrounding law enforcement and the treatment of Black Americans in this country. Millions will remember the more than 330,000 spouses, parents, children, siblings, and friends who died from the coronavirus pandemic.

These historic events unfolded in the middle of a presidential election year with a White House incumbent, Donald Trump, whose flair for the dramatic produced some of the most iconically absurd moments this country has witnessed.

Here are the wildest political moments in the US in 2020:

‘World War III’

On 3 January, Mr Trump authorised a drone strike on an Iraqi airport strip that killed Iranian Major General Qassem Soleimani, whose elite Quds force of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has been undermining — and in some cases terrorising — US and western operations in the Middle East for years.

The assassination of Soleimani, the second most powerful man in Iran behind Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, ignited real-world and online furore.

Iran launched a missile strike on a joint Iraqi-US air base, killing no one, but giving hundreds of American troops concussion-like injuries.

Iran-backed Shia militiamen surrounded and attacked the US embassy in Iraq.

The ayatollah has vowed to avenge Mr Soleimani’s death in other ways. In September, Iran was reportedly weighing a plot to assassinate the US ambassador to South Africa.

The escalation of tensions between the US and Iran in January unleashed a flood of memes about an imminent “World War III” on Twitter, TikTok, and other social media platforms, searing the international crisis into the collective American memory.

A broader conflict has not materialised.

A president and his (?) Bible

More likely, the Christian Bible Mr Trump held up for the cameras before St John’s Episcopal Church in Washington on 1 June was not the president’s own.

“Is that your Bible?” a reporter at the photo op asked Mr Trump, who’d been handed the book by his daughter (and senior adviser), Ivanka Trump.

“It’s a Bible,” the president responded.

Minutes earlier, officers with the federal Park Police had deployed tear gas, flash grenades, sting ball grenades, rubber bullets, smoke canisters, and other anti-riot devices to disperse a crowd of thousands of peaceful demonstrators to clear a path for Mr Trump to walk to his photo op at the church.

The photo op lasted all of 10 minutes.

Several of the president’s advisers who appeared alongside him at the photo op later denounced it as a disaster, saying they had not known peaceful protesters would be cleared out through violent means.

The event has come to symbolise the Trump administration’s combative stance towards the racial justice protests that rocked the country this summer in the wake of the deaths of Mr Floyd in Minneapolis, Ms Taylor in Louisville, and several other people of colour who died in confrontations initiated by police officers.

The rip heard round the world

It was what happened behind Mr Trump’s back at what would be his final State of the Union address on 4 February 2020 that will be the enduring image of the evening.

As the president — who was in the middle of an impeachment trial in the Senate — concluded his speech, Speaker Nancy Pelosi stood up, took a copy of his prepared remarks, and ripped them in half.

“It was the courteous thing to do considering the alternative,” the speaker later told reporters.

Earlier in the night Ms Pelosi had extended her hand for the president to shake, but Mr Trump turned his back.

Mr Trump and Ms Pelosi, the two most powerful elected officials from their respective parties, went all of 2020 without speaking a single word to each other directly. In the middle, again, of an unprecedented global health crisis and a nationwide reckoning on police reform.

The mutual animus between Mr Trump and Ms Pelosi represents a deterioration of cross-party relations that defies history, and encapsulates the partisan dysfunction in Washington that the outgoing president is leaving as part of his legacy.

Romney makes his stand

Mitt Romney went where no other senator in US history has gone before, delivering a speech on the chamber floor on 5 February announcing his intention to vote to convict Donald Trump on the impeachment charge of abusing the power of his office.

The Utah Republican’s speech reduced several Democrats (and himself) to tears as he became the first senator ever to vote to convict a president of his own party during an impeachment trial.

“I am aware that there are people in my party and in my state who will strenuously disapprove of my decision, and, in some quarters, I will be vehemently denounced. I am sure to hear abuse from the president and his supporters,” Mr Romney said, all too presciently.

“Does anyone seriously believe I would consent to these consequences other than from an inescapable conviction that my oath before God demanded it of me?” he said.

Mr Trump and his allies condemned Mr Romney as a Democrat (he is not) as the president breezed to a triumphant acquittal in the GOP-controlled Senate.

Shortly after that acquittal, a defiant and vindictive Mr Trump brandished a copy of the Washington Post with the headline “Trump acquitted” across the banner.

Donald Trump brandishes a copy of the Washington Post following his impeachment acquittalGetty Images
Donald Trump brandishes a copy of the Washington Post following his impeachment acquittalGetty Images

He accused Mr Romney of publicly leveraging his faith … in bad faith.

“I don’t like people who use their faith as justification for doing what they know is wrong,” Mr Trump said of Mr Romney’s decision to cast a vote of conviction.

The Woodward Tapes

Famed Washington Post political journalist Bob Woodward’s book on the back half of the Trump administration provided real-time insight into the president’s largely improvisational early strategy on the coronavirus crisis.

A series of tapes released through his home base newspaper exposed how Mr Trump had been telling the public one thing about the then-little-known virus and privately disclosing to Woodward a completely different set of facts.

In a phone call on 7 February, Trump told him: "This is deadly stuff, Bob," explaining how experts were saying the disease could spread through the air and not just by touch.

“You just breathe the air, and that's how it's passed. And so, that's a very tricky one. That's a very delicate one. It's also more deadly than even your strenuous flu,” the president told Woodward at the time.

But then, in the following weeks, in an apparent attempt to assuage Americans' apprehensions about the virus and let them think they had nothing to worry about, Mr Trump publicly compared Covid, on multiple occasions, to the very thing he knew it was more deadly than.

On 26 February: "This is a flu. This is like a flu. ... It's a little like a regular flu that we have flu shots for. And we'll essentially have a flu shot for this in a fairly quick manner."

On March 9: "So last year 37,000 Americans died from the common flu. It averages between 27,000 and 70,000 per year. Nothing is shut down, life and the economy go on. At this moment there are 546 confirmed cases of coronavirus with 22 deaths. Think about that!"

The Woodward tapes’ release coincided with a dip in Mr Trump’s polling numbers against Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden that lasted through the balance of the campaign.

Mr Trump has never expressed regret for initially downplaying the virus.

When he began speaking more gravely about the disease’s threat in March, Woodward asked him about the sudden shift in rhetoric.

"To be honest with you, I always wanted to play it down. I still like playing it down because I don't want to create a panic," the president said in a follow-up interview on 19 March.

‘Will you shut up, man?’

CNN’s Dana Bash called it a “s***show” live on air.

“That was the worst presidential debate I’ve ever seen,” an ABC News panellist said.

The first debate of 2020 between Mr Trump and Mr Biden has already gone down as the worst in the 60-year history of televised presidential contests, with political commentators and TV pundits summarily panning it for Mr Trump’s constant interruptions and taunts of Mr Biden and the overall lack of substantive policy discourse.

“Will you shut up, man?” Mr Biden finally blurted out in exasperation as the president interrupted him while he was trying to answer a question about the Supreme Court.

While Mr Biden cut into Mr Trump’s answering time on a handful of occasions, it was mostly in response to the tactics deployed by the president.

But even moderator Chris Wallace of Fox News, fed up with the president’s antics, told Mr Trump amid an argument with the Republican candidate over the interruptions: “Frankly, you’ve been doing more interrupting.”

‘Injection inside’

There was no one moment that cost Mr Trump the election. But 23 April, an otherwise tranquil Thursday night in Washington, might have been the beginning of the end for the president.

A businessman by training and trade, Mr Trump used a White House coronavirus briefing to float some outrageous trial balloons that were immediately rejected by medical experts. He repeatedly suggested disinfectant be injected into the bodies of humans to cure coronavirus patients – while also doubling down on his claims that sunlight kills the deadly virus.

“I see the disinfectant that knocks it out in a minute, one minute. And is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside or almost a cleaning,” the president said.

Mr Trump was not finished.

“You see it gets in the lungs and it does a tremendous number [on the] lungs, so it would be interesting to check that,” he said, appearing to refer to the disinfectant idea. “We’re going to have to use medical doctors, but it seems interesting to me.”

A senior administration health official, under questioning from the same reporters, later said federal laboratories are not considering or trying to develop such a treatment option. Mr Trump to this day claims he was joking, but his body language and tone that night suggested otherwise. Anchors on news programmes for days felt compelled to plead with their viewers to ignore the president’s advice.

Trump returns

Perhaps even more astonishing than Mr Trump coming down with coronavirus was how he carefully stagecrafted his trip to Walter Reed National Military Medical Hospital.

His Friday late-afternoon departure – more on that below – was plenty dramatic and surreal. But it was his made-for-television Marine One flight back and landing outside the White House that was the defining moment of the president’s Covid-19 infection.

It was the mask-removal heard around the world.

The ever-defiant president landed on the White House’s South Lawn and headed for the Truman Balcony, where he removed his mask despite being contagious.

After a brief moment of time, having given the thumbs-up to the cameras, the still-infected president then turned and entered a room full of aides, still without his mask.

Trump departs

A few days before, on a mostly sunny afternoon, the ill Mr Trump, like so many other Covid-19 patients, developed a shortness of breath that disturbed his doctors. His oxygen levels also raised concerns among the White House medical team.

He eventually complied with their requests to move him to the Walter Reed hospital.

An admittedly weak Mr Trump strode to Marine One under his own power, though he did use both hands to steady himself on the rails attached to the stairs.

As the sun started to set, the executive helicopter – at this point a military medical aircraft – ferried the commander in chief over Washington’s still-green Rock Creek Park.

Television cameras were able to track the flight, the most gripping moments of a president being taken to a medical facility since Ronald Reagan was shot at a northwest Washington hotel then rushed to nearby George Washington University Hospital.

Read More

Trump 'ordered Soleimani attack over impeachment fears'

Bishop ‘outraged’ as priests forced from church before Trump photo

Trump and Pelosi’s fight for hearts and minds of the future

Mitt Romney will vote to convict Trump

Woodward may have just handed Biden the election — but at what cost?

Analysis: Trump and Biden serve voters garbage during chaotic debate

Trump suggests injecting disinfectant as coronavirus treatment

Trump rips off mask as soon as he arrives back at White House

Latest Stories

  • GOP torn over Trump's Electoral College challenge of Biden

    President Donald Trump's extraordinary challenge of his election defeat by President-elect Joe Biden is becoming a defining moment for the Republican Party before next week's joint session of Congress to confirm the Electoral College results. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is urging Republicans not to try to overturn the election, but not everyone is heeding him. Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri vows to join House Republicans in objecting to the state tallies.

  • Julian Assange’s father says ‘greatest fear is they will take him to the US and break him for revenge’

    John Shipton tells Andrew Buncombe his son faces 'wretched injustice’

  • The Bill Is Coming Due for China’s ‘Capitalist’ Experiment

    The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has re-awoken to a profound truth: Rich, secure capitalists are the natural enemies of authoritarian regimes. In a hybrid autocratic-capitalist model, capitalism is the means to generate wealth, but power is the end goal. Successful capitalists naturally begin to demand that their personal and property rights be protected from authoritarian fiat. Capital in the hands of entrepreneurs is a political resource; it poses a threat to the implementation of centralized plans.Realizing this, the CCP has begun to assert control over the private sector by “installing . . . Party officials inside private firms” and having state-backed firms invest in private enterprises. In the absence of civil rights or an independent judiciary, “private” companies have no real independence from the government in China. Dissent and demands for civil rights are a threat to the regime and will be crushed.China’s shift from encouraging external investment and internal market competition toward treating capitalism as a threat has an obvious historical precedent. From 1921–1928, the Soviet Union instituted a policy of economic liberalization, which allowed for the privatization of agriculture, retail trade, and light industry. This partial and temporary return to a controlled and limited capitalism, known as the New Economic Policy (NEP), saved the Soviet economy from collapse and enabled Russia to modernize. But, in 1928, Stalin suddenly reversed course: He collectivized agriculture and liquidated the most prosperous farmers, thereby necessitating the frequent resort to grain imports, notably from the United States.China’s own experiment with economic liberalization began in 1981, when Premier Deng Xiaoping began to decentralize and privatize economic activity while continuing to assert the ultimate authority of the CCP. With liberalization, international businesses were invited into China. The price was high: the Chinese regime demanded that they work with and train local firms. This arrangement led to widespread theft of intellectual property, and soon enough, domestic competitors displaced their international rivals in the domestic market, often with the help of government subsidies. CCP-sponsored firms leveraged domestic dominance to enter the international marketplace, undercutting their competitors worldwide. International “partners” were then subjected to asymmetric regulatory action, excluding them from China. (Uber is one recent case of this phenomenon. There are countless others.)Now that the West is waking up to this game, the inflow of capital to China is slowing. Is China’s neo-mercantilist form of capitalism about to end? That seems unlikely; it is too far entrenched to be uprooted quickly. But the freedom of action accorded to Chinese companies and executives is already being dramatically curtailed as Xi Jinping asserts explicit political control over the economy. For example, in November, the CCP unexpectedly prevented the IPO of Ant Group, a company whose business model was considered misaligned with the goals of the party.International businesses that are heavily invested in the PRC must prepare for the worst: “Offers” of the sort that can’t be refused will be made to coerce the sale of onshore facilities and operations. Given the capital controls imposed on the movement of money out of China, it is likely that many Western investments in China will be confiscated as Deng’s experiment is wound down. Western competitors in the global market should finally recognize that their Chinese competitors are both at the mercy of the CCP and backed by instruments of state power.The central conceit of Chinese relations with the West has been that while political authority is monopolized by the CCP, China has a free-market economic system, and should be treated as a free-market trading partner. This was always a convenient fiction. But whatever distance might have existed in the past between economic and political activity in China has disappeared as the party takes control of nominally independent companies.A number of Chinese state-backed companies, including some in strategically important industries, have begun to default on their debt obligations. Will international creditors be allowed to claim the assets? Will the equity holders — in many cases the CCP or regional and local governments in China — be wiped out? If these companies are bailed out by the government, will domestic and foreign debt-holders be treated equally? Or will foreign creditors find their assets wiped out, while these companies continue operating under nominally new ownership and perhaps a new corporate brand? It seems a safe bet that foreign debts will be repudiated, either explicitly or implicitly. What was previously commercial debt now has the risks that are typically associated with sovereign debt, which can be canceled by government fiat. In short, a wave of write-downs is coming for Western businesses invested in China.Western businesses are not competitors operating in a free market in the PRC. As we wrote in a recent article, the CCP consistently treats western firms as adversaries to the sovereign interests of the PRC and uses all the tools at its disposal to target them. Western business executives need to prepare themselves for the very realistic possibility of extensive confiscation of Western assets in China in the near future. Before this happens, the U.S. government should pass legislation allowing Western companies to claim compensation from CCP-controlled entities in U.S. courts for the confiscation of assets. And since the CCP is asserting control over all Chinese companies, all of these companies should be treated as part of a single, government-controlled entity for purposes of litigation and regulation. When the bill comes due for capitalism in China, the West must be ready.-- Michael Hochberg is a physicist who has founded four successful semiconductor and telecommunications startups. Leonard Hochberg is the Coordinator of the Mackinder Forum-U.S. and a senior fellow at the Foreign Policy Research Institute.

  • Emmanuel Macron uses new year's message to say Brexit was born of 'many lies and false promises'

    Emmanuel Macron used his new year's message to accuse Brexit of having been born of a European malaise and "many lies and false promises". In the French president’s annual address to the people of France, Mr Macron questioned the strength of Britain's sovereignty following its departure from the European Union, which was officially completed at 11pm on New Year’s Eve. Giving the speech from the Elysee Palace, Paris, he said: “The United Kingdom remains our neighbour but also our friend and ally. This choice of leaving Europe, this Brexit, was the child of European malaise and lots of lies and false promises.” It comes after Downing Street recently accused Mr Macron of standing in the way of a deal because he was playing to his domestic audience ahead of elections in 18 months’ time.

  • Iraq explosives experts working to defuse mine on oil tanker

    Iraqi explosives experts were working to defuse a large mine discovered on an oil tanker in the Persian Gulf and evacuate its crew, authorities said Friday. The Iraqi statement said the mine had been attached to a tanker rented from Iraq’s Oil Marketing Company SOMO that was refueling another vessel. Iraq’s naval forces were making “a great effort to accomplish the mission” safely, said Iraq's Security Media Cell, which is affiliated with the country’s security forces.

  • Thousands of National Guard Troops Prepare to Support Biden's Inauguration

    So far, commands from nearly 30 states have pledged to support what has become a huge tradition for the citizen soldiers.

  • ‘Soho Karen’ who attacked Black teenager identified

    The woman allegedly attacked a Black teenager named Keyon Harrold Jr, the son of a famous jazz trumpeter

  • 'Cheap trick': China rebuffs latest Taiwan offer of talks

    China has rebuffed the latest offer of talks from Taiwan, saying the government was engaging in a "cheap trick" and provocation by seeking confrontation with China at every turn. Taiwan is ready to have "meaningful" talks with China as equals as long as they are willing to put aside confrontation, President Tsai Ing-wen said on Friday, offering another olive branch to Beijing in her New Year's speech. China views the democratic and self-governed island as its own territory, and cut off a formal talks mechanism in 2016 after Tsai was first elected, viewing her as a separatist bent on a formal declaration of independence.

  • Teachers demand that all schools stay closed

    Teaching unions have demanded the closure of every school in the country after Gavin Williamson caved in to pressure to shut all primaries in London. The Education Secretary was forced into a U-turn after councils threatened legal action over his decision to keep some schools in the capital open. The move raises the prospect that pupils in other areas could also be kept at home, as a leading union insisted that "what is right for London is right for the rest of the country". Dr Mary Bousted, the joint general secretary of the National Education Union, said the Government had corrected "an obviously nonsensical position", adding that ministers must "do their duty" by closing all primary and secondary schools to contain the virus. The union is holding an emergency meeting on Saturday to discuss the "chaos which is engulfing our schools". It left the Government's policy on school reopenings in tatters just two days after Mr Williamson had resisted pressure from Cabinet colleagues to close schools on a region-by-region basis. The development comes after government scientific advisers warned that the spread of the new strain of coronavirus was unlikely to be halted if schools reopened, while an Imperial College study published on Friday said it may not be possible to "control transmission" if children go back to classes as planned. There were fresh warnings on Friday night that the closure of schools to all but vulnerable children and the children of key workers will prove disastrous for students' education, with new questions about whether exams will go ahead as planned later in the year.

  • Iran general warns US: Military ready to respond to pressure

    The top commander of Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard said Friday that his country was fully prepared to respond to any U.S. military pressure as tensions between Tehran and Washington remain high in the waning days of President Donald Trump’s administration. Gen. Hossein Salami spoke at a ceremony at Tehran University commemorating the upcoming one-year anniversary of the U.S. drone strike in Baghdad that killed Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani, who headed the expeditionary Quds force, on Jan. 3, 2020. At the time, Iran retaliated by launching a ballistic missile strike on a military base in Iraq that caused brain concussion injuries to about 100 U.S. troops.

  • 1st Female Green Beret Faces 'Minor Misdemeanor' Charge for Accidentally Firing Gun, Police Say

    The soldier graduated from the Special Forces Q Course, becoming the first woman to earn the Special Forces tab.

  • Ethiopian migrant who became symbol of integration in Italy raped and killed on her goat farm

    An Ethiopian migrant who became a symbol of integration in Italy, her adopted home, has been killed on her farm where she raised goats for her cheese business, police said on Wednesday.

  • Lisa Montgomery: Only woman on US federal death row to face execution

    A court has ruled that Lisa Montgomery can be executed on 12 January, despite appeals from lawyers.

  • Rejecting Trump veto, Republican-led Senate backs defense bill

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Donald Trump suffered a stinging rebuke in the U.S. Senate on Friday when fellow Republicans joined Democrats to override a presidential veto for the first time in his tenure, pushing through a defense policy bill he opposed just weeks before he leaves office. Meeting in a rare New Year's Day session, senators voted 81-13 to secure the two-thirds majority needed to override the veto. The Senate also ended for now a push by Democrats to increase COVID-19 financial relief checks from $600 to $2,000, a change sought by Trump.

  • New York restaurant loses liquor license after 'Covid conga line' party

    Video captured dancing, mask-less Republicans partying at Il Bacco in Queens.

  • Virginia state Sen. Chafin dies after catching coronavirus

    Virginia state Sen. Ben Chafin has died after contracting the coronavirus, Senate Republicans said Friday. Chafin represented southwest Virginia and was from Russell County. A Republican, he was first elected to the House of Delegates in 2013 and then moved to the state Senate in 2014.

  • Travellers will be barred from returning to illegal sites for a year

    Travellers will be barred from returning to illegal sites for a year under a Government crackdown to be announced in the New Year. Police will get powers to prosecute travellers if they return to a specific site within 12 months, a quadrupling of the time limit from the current three months. Those who breach the law will face up to three months in jail and fines of up to £2,000. It is part of an overhaul of the legislation to prevent illegal encampments which ministers say cause communities “significant distress.” The reforms, part of the Police Powers and Protection Bill due in the New Year, will give councils powers to direct travellers to authorised sites in neighbouring council districts. Currently, police are banned from moving travellers to sites outside the council area where they have camped. Police will also be able to act sooner as the threshold for intervention will be dropped from six illegally parked caravans to two. It follows widespread complaints from MPs and residents about trespassing, noise and anti-social behaviour. It is estimated there are some 23,000 traveller caravans in England, of which 14 per cent are parked on unauthorised sites. Priti Patel, the Home Secretary, is expected to make good a manifesto commitment to give police new powers “to arrest and seize the property and vehicles of trespassers who set up unauthorised encampments, in order to protect our communities.” This will be done by making it a criminal offence for travellers to intentionally trespass on private land when setting up an encampment. The change was campaigned for by Ms Patel when she was a backbench MP alongside Alok Sharma, now the Business Secretary, and John Whittingdale, a culture minister. Mr Sharma said: “My view is clear – the law needs strengthening and trespass needs to be made a criminal offence. “This is the case in the Republic of Ireland and we need this change here. It will deter illegal encampments as the individuals concerned will understand they will face criminal law sanctions, rather than civil ones, right from the start.” The civil sanctions for fly tipping, which leaves farmers having to pay tens of thousands of pounds to clear up dumped rubbish, and squatting in commercial premises are expected to remain unaffected by the changes. The proposal to criminalise trespass was first mooted by the Tories in the party’s 2010 general election manifesto. “The vast majority of travellers are law-abiding citizens – but illegal sites often give an unfair, negative image of their community and cause distress and misery to those who live nearby,” said a Government source. “There is a widespread perception that the law does not apply to travellers and that is deeply troubling.” The moves are being opposed by traveller organisations who claim they are more about electioneering than tackling any perceived problem. The Friends, Families and Travellers (FFT) charity said that even the police did not believe the new criminal powers were necessary. Responses to the Government’s consultation obtained by the charity under freedom of information (FOI) legislation, showed that 75 per cent of police responses indicated their current powers were sufficient and/or proportionate. Additionally, 84 per cent did not support the criminalisation of unauthorised encampments, and 65 per cent said lack of site provision was the real problem. Abbie Kirkby, advice and policy manager at FFT, said the proposed laws would make the lives of Gypsies and Travellers a misery. She said: “The evidence we have collected shows that the Home Office are deliberately ignoring police views on unauthorised encampments. The timing of the consultation made it clear that the Government’s motive was to use Gypsies and Travellers to gather votes at election time.”

  • Florida Supreme Court delivers the ‘Holy Grail of lawsuit reform’ in Thursday ruling

    The Florida Supreme Court on Thursday revamped a key legal standard as its conservative majority continued to show a willingness to undo previous decisions that have guided the state’s courts.

  • Japan to consider new COVID-19 emergency declaration

    Japan will consider issuing a new emergency declaration after governors in the capital region urged action to tackle a record surge in COVID-19 cases, the head of the nation's pandemic response said on Saturday. The government needs to consult with health experts before deciding on a new declaration, Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura told reporters after a meeting with Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike and leaders from three neighbouring prefectures. "The national government and the three governors shared the view that the situation in the Tokyo area is getting more severe such that an emergency declaration may be necessary," Nishimura said.

  • 23 states, including NJ and NY, will raise minimum wage by January 1

    New York and New Jersey are among 23 states raising the minimum wage for 2021. In the Garden State, minimum wage workers will get a raise to $12 per hour. In New York, the minim wage increase to $12.50.