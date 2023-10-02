PHOTO: Organization brings awareness to domestic violence

TechCrunch

When Elon Musk rebranded Twitter to X this summer, there were concerns that the new company could face trademark lawsuits as there were nearly 900 active U.S. trademark registrations that cover the letter and branding "X" across various industries, according to comments made by trademark attorney Josh Gerben, speaking to the press at the time. Now his firm is representing what may be the first client to sue X over its trademark -- a Florida-based social media ad agency, X Social Media, that connects clients with opportunities to market themselves across social platforms like Facebook and Instagram. It states that X Social Media, LLC and has significantly invested in marketplace awareness, which included developing a distinctive "X" mark that's associated with its social media advertising services.