Photo of Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan voting is from 2018, not 2024

Pakistan's former leader Imran Khan

The photo, showing Khan placing a ballot in a box, was shared with the misleading claim on social media platform X on February 7.

The post's caption reads: "IMRAN KHAN HAS CASTED (sic) HIS VOTE IN ADIALA JAIL."

A screenshot taken on February 16, 2024, of the misleading post on social media site X

The post was shared a day before Pakistan's split-verdict national election on February 8 that was marred by allegations of manipulation.

Analysts had predicted the vote would see Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party largely wiped away after suffering a crackdown since being ousted in 2022.

The former premier was also sentenced to lengthy jail terms for treason, graft, and an illegal marriage.

But PTI-backed candidates took around 90 of the 266 elected assembly seats -- a hefty opposition bloc set to continue bedevilling any incoming administration.

The army-backed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) said it would partner with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and some smaller parties to form the next government.

The photo of Khan voting was also shared alongside a similar misleading claim here, here and here on X, and here and here on Facebook.

Old picture

Khan was allowed a postal ballot from Adiala Jail, a PTI official told AFP on February 8.

However, a reverse image search on Google found the photo in the posts was earlier posted on Khan's verified Facebook account on October 14, 2018 (archived link).

Its caption reads: "Prime Minister Imran Khan cast his vote in NA-53 constituency earlier today."

Below is a screenshot comparison of the photo in one of the misleading posts (left) and the photo on Khan's Facebook page (right):

Photo in the misleading posts (left) and on Khan's Facebook page (right)

At the time, Khan was casting his vote in the capital Islamabad during by-elections in 35 constituencies, according to a report by Pakistan's Dawn newspaper which also published the same picture on October 14, 2018 (archived link).

