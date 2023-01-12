Photo released of new wanted suspect in Manhattan stab slay over cigarette

Surveillance footage was released by the NYPD Thursday of a second suspect in a fatal Manhattan stabbing sparked by an argument between strangers over a cigarette.

Carlos Rosario, 24, was knifed to death as he came to the aid of a co-worker who had gotten into an argument with three men outside a parking garage on W. 42nd St. near Ninth Ave. in Hell’s Kitchen on Dec. 6.

The co-worker had asked the trio for a cigarette and an argument erupted.

“I watched the whole thing happen,” Rosario’s devastated girlfriend, who would only identify herself as Britney, told the Daily News. “The man pulling the knife out of his bag. And then Carlos literally dropping to the floor. It was instant. ... I just over and over, I said, ‘If you make it through this, I promise it will be you and me forever. Keep your eyes open.’”

“I made sure he knew he was loved and I begged him to breathe,” she added. “He just couldn’t.”

Medics rushed Rosario to Bellevue Hospital but he could not be saved. He lived in Brownsville, Brooklyn.

Rosario was holiday shopping with his girlfriend and co-worker when the fatal clash occurred.

Fifteen days after the killing, police arrested John Wright for Rosario’s slaying. Wright, who is homeless, was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon and ordered held without bail. He’s due back in court Jan. 19.

Cops are asking the public’s help identifying and tracking down the new suspect. He is believed to be one of the three men Rosario’s co-worker was arguing with but his exact alleged role in the killing was not immediately clear.

Sporting a full mustache and beard, he was dressed all in black the night of the attack.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.