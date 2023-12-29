Photo report shows the aftermath of Russia’s largest missile and drone attack of the war

Russia attacked Ukraine with 158 missiles and attack drones overnight on Dec. 29, targeting residential buildings and civilian infrastructure in every region of the country.

At least 19 Ukrainians have been confirmed killed and 97 others injured, including two children, as of 12:00 a.m., the Prosecutor General's Office reported.

Read also: Ukraine intercepts 114 of 158 missiles and drones in Russia’s largest attack on Ukraine of the war

"We will definitely respond to the terrorist attacks. And we will fight for the security of our country, every city and all our people. Russian terror must lose - and that is exactly what will happen," said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The aftermath of the attack has been documented in numerous photo and video reports. NV has compile the extent of the damage in major Ukrainian cities.

Four civilians killed, 28 others injured, including seven that have been hospitalized. Multiple damages and fires reported in the capital’s Shevchenkivskyi, Svyatoshynskyi, and Podilskyi districts. At least 10 people are believed to be trapped under the rubble of a warehouse in Podilskyi district. Rescue efforts are underway.

REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Suspilne

Six civilians killed, over 20 others injured. The enemy hit a shopping mall and damaged a maternity hospital. Patients and staff were able to take shelter.

REUTERS/Mykola Synelnykov

REUTERS/Mykola Synelnykov

One civilian killed, 15 others injured. A critical infrastructure facility caught fire after Shahed kamikaze drone attack. Later, a Russian missile damaged an apartment building, several schools, and a kindergarten.

REUTERS/Roman Baluk

REUTERS/Roman Baluk

REUTERS/Roman Baluk

Zaporizhzhya

The Russian missile attack on regional infrastructure facilities killed four civilians and injured more than a dozen. The attack damaged an enterprise, destroyed a private house, smashed the windows of 19 high-rise buildings, two educational institutions, and a medical facility.

REUTERS/Stringer

REUTERS/Stringer

REUTERS/Stringer

Three civilians killed, 15 others injured, including two young children. 23 residents were rescued from a 17-story apartment building. At least three people are trapped under the rubble of a three-story building hit by the enemy. At least two other buildings were damaged.

Олег Кіпер

State Emergency Service in Odesa Oblast

Олег Кіпер

State Emergency Service in Odesa Oblast

Kharkiv

Three employees of a civilian company were killed, 13 other people were injured in the pre-dawn Russian attack on Kharkiv with numerous S-300 missiles. Medics are still at the scene.

There are also reports of explosions in Cherkasy, Sumy, and the northeastern city of Konotop. Official information has yet to be provided.

Read also: Russian overnight attack: ‘We’ve never seen so many targets on our monitor at the same time’

Russia attacked Ukraine with almost every missile and attack drone in its arsenal overnight on Dec. 29, targeting cities in every region of the country.

At least 19 people have been killed and 97 injured in Russia’s largest coordinated missile and drone attack on Ukraine of the war.

Ukraine managed to destroy 114 of the 158 missiles that Russia criminally launched at Ukrainian cities far from the frontlines.



We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine