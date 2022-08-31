A photo shared by the DOJ shows Trump kept a framed copy of an unflattering TIME magazine cover at his Mar-a-Lago home

The DOJ's snapshot of the Mar-a-Lago raid showed a curious discovery — a gold-framed TIME magazine cover about former President Donald Trump. Department of Justice

The DOJ released a photo from the Mar-a-Lago raid, showing top-secret documents strewn on the floor.

In a corner of the photo appeared to be a framed TIME magazine cover from 2019.

It depicts Trump's enemies peering at him inside the Oval Office along with the words "knock knock."

A photo released by the Department of Justice showing the documents found during the FBI's Mar-a-Lago raid has also unveiled a curious discovery — a framed image of an unflattering TIME magazine cover featuring former President Donald Trump.

The cover, which appeared to be placed in a gold frame, was from a March 4, 2019 edition of the publication. It showed 15 of Trump's Democratic challengers at the time — including President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris — peering into the Oval Office at a nervous-looking Trump who is seated in his chair.

According to TIME, Trump ended his presidency with 35 appearances on its covers. Few were flattering, such as the one that was a cartoon depiction of his melting face and another that showed his trademark hair on fire.

The DOJ's photo was released as one of the attachments in a court filing on the Mar-a-Lago raid.

In the filing, the DOJ said that "efforts were likely taken" to obstruct its investigation into Trump's handling of government records.

The DOJ also argued that Trump's request for a court-appointed "special master" to review materials seized from Mar-a-Lago should be rejected as the former president lacked the "standing" to raise such claims and is not entitled to such recourse "because those records don't belong to him."

The court filing also revealed additional information about the raid, including how, in some instances, the documents were so sensitive that FBI agents and DOJ attorneys needed additional clearances before they could view the files.

A representative from Trump's post-presidential press office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider.

During the search of Mar-a-Lago, the FBI seized 11 sets of classified documents, including some marked "top secret" and may have concerned nuclear weapons. According to the warrant for the search, the DOJ is looking into whether Trump broke three federal laws, including the Espionage Act, by keeping the documents at his Florida residence.

