Photo Shoot: Chasing Shadows

“Your shadow either moves when you move or when the light moves. If neither is moving, but your shadow is still moving, then your mind must be moving," says Mehmet Murat ildan, a Turkish novelist.

Most people don’t pay much attention to shadows, especially their own, even when it follows them obediently all day. As the sun sinks farther south on these shorter autumn days, shadows grow longer.

There once was a photo editor who was not a fan of the “shapes and shadows” photo genre. But his staff of persistent photojournalists would still try sneaking them into final edits on a regular basis. Occasionally, one would make it into print, a small victory for our shadow-loving readers.

Granted, most shadow photographs fall far into the esoteric side of photography, certainly more art, less journalism. But when Joseph Nicephore Niepce aimed his lens out the upstairs window of his Burgundy estate in France, the famous, “first photo ever taken” shows mainly deep shadows along his roofline in 1826.

Almost 200 years later, I did not set out to copy Niepce as I pointed my trusty Nikon out the window. He was working with a process called heliography, which was likely much more state of the art for the 1820s than my 10-year-old digital camera is today.

My subject matter was equally as humble: a woven basket sitting on a bedroom windowsill. It was a lazy afternoon; morning yard work had consumed my energy. A short siesta was in order. As the basket shadow kept moving, my mind’s eye was making photographs. There is something about shapes and their shadows that is visually compelling. A constantly changing yin and yang, light and dark. In the slow-motion world of shadow photography, waiting for just the right composition is a matter of waiting and watching, then climbing out of bed to grab a camera. It is a relaxing way to make interesting imagery, highly recommended.

