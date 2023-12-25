Photo Shoot: Lessons from Santa

Christmas Day, Santa has finished up and headed back north and the world stops to catch its breath. One of the best perks about being a photojournalist over the years has always been spending a lot of quality time with Santa Claus.

This year marks the 200th anniversary of Clement Moore’s famous “A Visit From St. Nicholas.” It was first published on Dec. 23, 1823 in the Troy New York newspaper called the Sentinel. His rhyming first lines, “Twas the night before Christmas and all through the house not a creature was stirring, not even a mouse,” are locked into memory. The poem became the modern script for Santa that has worn the test of time quite well. Today’s 21st century Mr. Claus hasn’t changed much.

His work done for another year Santa heads back to the north from South Yarmouth.

I have learned quite a lot from Santa over the years. He is a patient chap, even when lines are long and not all children are smiling. He has a quick wit and can talk around some rather awkward requests. All valuable skills for the photojournalist to learn. But the best lesson from the “jolly old elf” is simply to follow his example, smile, say hello and keep waving.

Day in and out, a greeting delivered with a smile goes a long way, especially in these polarized times. In this season of Scrooge and the Grinch, an angry scowl often seems the best response to the aggressive rudeness encountered this time of year.

Anna Diamond writing a piece in The New York Times, “No budget holiday cheer,” presents a case for giving gifts that cost nothing. The story’s headline presents the goal, “In a season of high spirits and spirted spending, the best way to give a meaningful gift is often to spend nothing at all.”

So, the answer is easy this holiday season. Santa has done the heavy lifting, now it is up to the rest of us to keep his magic alive. It costs nothing, does require practice, but gets easier every time, wave, smile, look someone in the eye and say hello, remember Santa is still watching. Merry Christmas.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Lessons from Santa, with Times photographer Steve Heaslip