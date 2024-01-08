Photo Shoot: Prediction: Mild winter with above average snowfall

There will be no shortage of predictions in 2024. As a presidential campaign year, pollsters are already at full throttle churning out numbers. Mark Twain’s quote comes to mind, “If you don’t like the weather in New England now, just wait a few minutes,” which is one way to digest political polling.

But day-in day-out weather predictions are the most talked about, let’s forget about politics until spring. The winter season’s first coastal storm has been in the news for over a week. For Cape Codders, it features the infamous snow/rain line. Like a snake in the grass, constantly slithering east and west across southeastern Massachusetts, where it will land no one really knows. Shrug it off as just another cold Northeast rain event, and suddenly there are six inches of snow in the driveway to shovel.

A weather beaten pansy bloom stands the test of time still sending out flowers into January.

Weather aficionados can now follow updates 24/7 as the latest computer models redraw snow total maps in real-time. Thumbing through the Old Farmer’s Almanac, which arrived over the holidays, the first pages to read are the weather forecasts. The first sentence of their Northeast prediction tells the whole story for winter 2024. “Winter temperatures will be above normal as will be precipitation and snowfall.” Got it.

The most reliable weather update is also the easiest, go outside and see for yourself. A couple of simple weather instruments can improve accuracy. The windblown dial thermometer by the kitchen window assists in predicting rain or snow and the garden shed weathervane provides up-to-the-minute wind direction information. This storm data gathering technique also can provide some nice photo opportunities. Be sure to remember the winter photographer’s mantra, “There is no bad weather, just inappropriate clothing.”

What will winter 2024 bring? The groundhog’s prediction is still a month away. I have no answer. But the pot of pansies that were planted late last March sitting on my front steps are still blooming. Sure, they are a bit beaten up by the weather, but they keep sending out new flowers. My prediction, if they make it through January, it will be an easy winter. But as everyone knows, Cape Cod’s worst weather always arrives in March.

Steve Heaslip is the Times chief photographer. Follow him on Instagram: @cctphoto.

Thanks to our subscribers, who help make this coverage possible. If you are not a subscriber, please consider supporting quality local journalism with a Cape Cod Times subscription. Here are our subscription plans.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Photo Shoot: Prediction: Mild winter with above average snowfall