Photo shows 2 US citizens among men accused of assassinating Haiti's president

Mia Jankowicz
·2 min read
Six men accused of killing the Haitian president sitting on the floor. Two arrows point out American citizens James Solages and Joseph Vincent
Suspects in the assassination of Haiti's President Jovenel Moïse include Haitian-American citizens James Solages, left, and Joseph Vincent, second left, in Haiti, Thursday, July 8, 2021. Joseph Odelyn/AP Photo/Insider

  • Pictures have been released of the US suspects in the killing President Jovenel Moïse.

  • James Solages and Joseph Vincent were sitting on the floor during a press conference Thursday.

  • Another 15 people were detained and police are searching for another eight.

Images have been released of the suspects in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, among them two with dual Haitian-US nationality.

The image above shows 35-year-old James Solages (left) and 55-year-old Joseph Vincent (second left) held at the police General Directorate in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, according to the Associated Press (AP).

They are with four other unnamed suspects, who officials have said are Colombian. All appear to be restrained at the hands, and Vincent can be seen with zip-tie handcuffs.

The two American citizens are among a total of 17 people, the rest Colombian, detained on suspicion of storming Moïse's family home in Pelerin 5 and killing him.

Léon Charles, chief of Haiti's National Police, said that law enforcement was looking for another eight suspects, the AP reported.

Little is known about Vincent, but there are several online profiles appearing to shed light on Solages. According to Florida news outlet Local 10 News, Solages is a resident of south Florida who runs a charity aimed at helping the Haitian town of Jacmel.

Canadian officials confirmed that Solages briefly worked as a "reserve bodyguard" at the Canadian embassy in Haiti, the AP reported.

53-year-old Moïse was killed by "a highly coordinated attack by a highly trained and heavily armed group," interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph said on Wednesday, the AP reported.

A Haitian judge told local media that Moïse was found with 12 gunshot wounds to his head and torso.

