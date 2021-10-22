Photo shows Alec Baldwin in tears outside the sheriff's office after the prop firearm shooting that left 'Rust' cinematographer dead

The actor Alec Baldwin. Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images for National Geographic

Baldwin discharged a prop firearm on the set of "Rust" on Thursday, Santa Fe County authorities said.

The cinematographer was killed and the director was injured.

Photos published by a local paper showed Baldwin standing outside the sheriff's office in tears.

The actor Alec Baldwin was photographed in tears outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office after he discharged a prop firearm on the set of "Rust" on Thursday, killing the movie's cinematographer and injuring the director.

A photo taken by the Santa Fe New Mexican photographer Jim Weber showed a visibly upset Baldwin on the phone.

-Santa Fe New Mexican (@thenewmexican) October 22, 2021

Another photo published by the newspaper showed Baldwin hunched over on the side of the road.

In a statement late Thursday, the sheriff's office said that the film's director of photography, Halyna Hutchins, died after being transported to the University of New Mexico Hospital in critical condition.

The film's director, Joel Souza, was taken to be treated at the Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center. A cast member tweeted early Friday that Souza had since left hospital.

In a statement, the movie's production company Rust Movie Productions told The New York Times: "The entire cast and crew has been absolutely devastated by today's tragedy, and we send our deepest condolences to Halyna's family and loved ones. We have halted production on the film for an undetermined period of time and are fully cooperating with the Santa Fe Police Department's investigation. We will be providing counseling services to everyone connected to the film as we work to process this awful event."

