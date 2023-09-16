Photo shows damaged Russian ship Samum being towed after reported Ukrainian drone strike

A photo of the Russian missile warship Samum, which is being towed in the occupied Crimea after reportedly being hit by a Ukrainian attack drone, has surfaced online, the Telegram channel Crimean Wind reported on Sept. 16.

Earlier, NV sources reported that it was struck by an experimental Ukrainian SBU maritime drone, the Sea Baby.

The post says that the Samum was towed into Sevastopol Bay after the attack. H I Sutton, author of the Covert Shores blog and a noted OSINT analyst, said that Russians often tow ships into the port — including Bora-class missile boats.

"However the stern is low, supporting reports it was hit and damaged by a Ukrainian USV," Sutton wrote on X (Twitter).

Sources in Ukraine’s SBU security service told NV that on Sept. 14, a Ukrainian naval drone hit the Russian ship Samum at the entrance to Sevastopol Bay.

The Ukrainian drone allegedly struck the Samum on its rear right side, inflicting substantial damage, according to sources. The hit caused the Samum to lose power, forcing the Russians to tow the crippled vessel back to port for repairs. It was taken under tow with the stern lower in the water and rolling to the starboard (right) side.

Earlier, on the morning of Sept. 14, Ukraine's Defense Forces targeted two Russian patrol ships of the Project 22160 Vasily Bykov class in the southwestern Black Sea, damaging both vessels. The Ukrainian operation involved the use of naval drones to attack the Russian patrol ships.

A day earlier, powerful explosions rocked the occupied port city of Sevastopol. Russia claimed there had been an attack by missiles and maritime drones ("unmanned boats"), and said a shipyard had been hit, and two ships that were under repair had been damaged.

Ukrainian intelligence said that the large landing ship Minsk and the submarine Rostov-on-Don had been hit. It said they were probably beyond repair.

