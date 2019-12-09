Photo shows Jeffrey Epstein went to royal party dressed as a Navy SEAL

(Photo by Joe Schildhorn/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

A photo of Jeffrey Epstein, the disgraced hedge fund manager who killed himself while facing sex-trafficking charges, reveals that he dressed as a US Navy SEAL for a royal costume party at Windsor Castle in 2006.

Epstein is pictured wearing the US Navy's service dress white uniform, which is reserved for formal occasions. Adorned on the uniform was the Navy SEAL Trident, the insignia reserved for members of the elite community.

Also included were several service ribbons and medals. Some of these seemed to be actual military awards, such as the Navy Cross and the Silver Star; others appeared to be fictional.

Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

A photo of Jeffrey Epstein, the disgraced hedge fund manager who killed himself while facing sex-trafficking charges, reveals that he went as a US Navy SEAL at a costume party hosted by Prince Andrew at Windsor Castle in 2006.

The photo, which The Sun published on Saturday, shows Epstein attending the 18th birthday party for Princess Beatrice, Prince Andrew's oldest daughter. Accompanying Epstein in the photo is Harvey Weinstein, the Hollywood mogul facing numerous sexual-abuse allegations; and Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite accused of liaising Epstein with his victims.

Epstein was pictured wearing the rank of a Navy commander in a service dress white uniform, which is reserved for formal occasions for officers and senior enlisted. Adorned on his uniform was the Navy SEAL Trident, the insignia reserved for members of the elite community.

Also included were several service ribbons and medals. Some of these seemed to be actual military awards, such as the Navy Cross and the Silver Star; while others appeared to be fictional.

In July 2006, the month before the picture was taken, the FBI launched an investigation into child-prostitution allegations against Epstein.

More than a decade after reaching a plea deal over those allegations, Epstein killed himself in August while in jail facing new charges. Weinstein is scheduled to go to trial in January over allegations of sexual assault and rape from three women. Maxwell has denied accusations she acted as a madam for Epstein and has stayed away from the public eye.

Prince Andrew has also been at the center of the controversy. Virginia Giuffre, an American woman, alleged she was forced to have sex with the prince when she was 17. Andrew has denied the allegation.

Read the original article on Insider