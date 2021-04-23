Photo shows a mass cremation of COVID-19 victims in India as the country struggles with a new surge, and people are dying waiting for help

The Telegraph

Holiday destinations in up to 30 countries – including Spain’s Canary Islands, Portugal’s Azores and Malta – could make the UK’s green list for summer breaks from May 17. The destinations, which are dominated by islands, have high vaccination rates and low prevalence of Covid, putting them in a strong position for inclusion on the “green list,” according to Government and industry sources. Grant Shapps, the Transport Secretary, signalled earlier this week that the Government’s new traffic light ratings of countries would treat a nation’s islands independently of any higher Covid rate or lower vaccination rate on the mainland. This could place Malta (44.1 per cent of the adult population vaccinated), Azores (36.1 per cent), Madeira (33.7 per cent), Canary Islands (25 per cent) and the Balearic islands ( 25.4 per cent) on the green list by May 17. Greece is also running a campaign to vaccinate all the population of at least 85 of its islands, which would put Zakynthos and Santinori in the frame for early summer holidays.