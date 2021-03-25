Another stunning photo of black hole released. This one sheds new light on its 'feeding habits.'

Doyle Rice, USA TODAY
·3 min read

The famous first photo of a black hole has gotten an upgrade.

In new research published Wednesday, astronomers released a new photo of the supermassive black hole that's located some 55 million light-years away from us at the center of the M87 galaxy. This photo shows the black hole through polarized light, which allows researchers to see its swirling magnetic field.

"With this breakthrough, we have taken a crucial step in solving one of astronomy’s greatest mysteries," scientists from the Event Horizon Telescope tweeted Wednesday.

Supermassive black holes primarily "feed" on large quantities of gas and dust, according to the European Southern Observatory.

Study co-author Monika Moscibrodzka of Radboud University in the Netherlands, in a statement, said that "we are now seeing the next crucial piece of evidence to understand how magnetic fields behave around black holes, and how activity in this very compact region of space can drive powerful jets that extend far beyond the galaxy."

Light becomes polarized when it goes through certain filters, similar to the lenses of polarized sunglasses, or when it is emitted in hot regions of space where magnetic fields are present, according to the research.

In the same way that polarized sunglasses help us see better by reducing reflections and glare from bright surfaces, astronomers can sharpen their view of the region around the black hole by looking at how the light originating from it is polarized.

This new photo shows the black hole through polarized light, which allows researchers to see its swirling magnetic field.

Specifically, polarization allows astronomers to map the magnetic field lines present at the inner edge of the black hole.

In April 2019, scientists released the first ever image of a black hole, revealing a bright ring-like structure with a dark central region – the black hole’s shadow. Since then, they delved deeper into the data on the supermassive object and have discovered that a significant fraction of the light around the black hole is polarized.

“This work is a major milestone: the polarization of light carries information that allows us to better understand the physics behind the image we saw in April 2019, which was not possible before,” said study co-author Iván Martí-Vidal of the University of Valencia, Spain.

Another study co-author, Sara Issaoun, a doctoral student in astrophysics at Radboud University in the Netherlands, told CNN that "polarized light tells us about magnetic fields near the black hole, how strong they are and how they connect the black hole's accretion (eating habits) and the jet of plasma it's able to eject out of the entire galaxy.

"Magnetic fields are a key element to understanding gas processes and feeding habits of black holes, and this is the very first time we're able to see them at play so close to a black hole event horizon," she said.

Two studies about the research, with contributions from over 300 researchers worldwide, were published Wednesday in The Astrophysical Journal Letters.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Black hole: New photo shows the object's swirling magnetic field

