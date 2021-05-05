Photo shows teens who suspect fired at but fatally shot woman at Fort Worth complex

Emerson Clarridge
·1 min read

Police on Tuesday released a surveillance photo of two teenagers who were fired on by a suspect who instead shot to death an unwitting driver in Fort Worth two weeks ago.

The suspect left the scene in a newer model white Hyundai Elantra, Fort Worth police said.

Police do not know the names of the male suspect or the teenage boys who were his targets on April 20 outside the Park at LeBlanc apartments in the 6200 block of Granbury Cut Off Street. Police asked for the public’s help in the identification.

Hailey Watts, 18, was driving outside the apartment building when she was shot, police said. Her boyfriend was in a passenger seat, and the couple planned to visit a resident of the complex, Watts’ mother has said.

Watts died at the scene of a wound to her left arm and chest, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Someone with information on the killing should call a detective at 817-392-4327 or CrimeStoppers at 817-469-8477, police said.

