Photo of stacks of cash is from 2017 in Nigeria, not aid headed for Gaza | Fact check

The claim: Millions of dollars in cash, drones and munitions were discovered in aid trucks headed to Gaza

A Dec. 5 Instagram post (direct link, archive link) shows an image of stacks of $100 bills.

"Breaking: Recent inspections of aid trucks destined for Gaza uncovered 50 drones, along with 50 launchers for firing munitions from the drones," reads text alongside the image, which originated in a now-deleted X post. "Additionally, $50 million in cash was found."

The post garnered more than 200 likes in six days. Similar versions of the claim were shared on Facebook and X.

More from the USA TODAY Fact-Check Team:

Fact check roundup: Israel-Hamas war sparks many misleading claims online. Here's what's true and false.

Our rating: False

There are no credible reports of these items being found in aid trucks headed for Gaza. The picture included in the post shows money uncovered in Nigeria in 2017.

Post misuses 6-year-old Nigerian picture

A limited number of trucks carrying humanitarian aid have been allowed to enter Gaza from Egypt since October, but Israeli authorities continue to inspect all shipments.

There are no credible news reports of aid trucks being caught carrying munitions and money.

The X user who originally shared the claim in the Instagram post rescinded it in a follow-up post on Dec. 6.

"Announcement: I posted a story yesterday about money found on an aid truck entering Gaza, believing the source was reliable," the post reads. "I removed it a few hours later pending verification, and as of now no major press has covered it."

The picture of the money included in the post was first shared on Facebook in April 2017 by the Nigerian Economic and Financial Crimes Commission. The post includes 15 pictures of money stashed in filing cabinets and stacked on the floor.

"EFCC Uncovers Another Massive Stash of Monies In Ikoyi," reads part of the post's caption.

The stash, composed of $43.4 million, 27,800 British Pounds and 23.2 million Nigerian Naira, was found on the seventh floor of an apartment building and thought to be "proceeds of unlawful activity," according to the post. The discovery of the money was reported on by BBC News, CNN and Al Jazeera at the time.

Fact check: Video shows Israeli forces raising flags on roof of school, not Al Shifa Hospital

USA TODAY reached out to the users who shared the post for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

Reuters and Check Your Fact also debunked the claim.

Our fact-check sources:

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or e-newspaper here.

USA TODAY is a verified signatory of the International Fact-Checking Network, which requires a demonstrated commitment to nonpartisanship, fairness and transparency. Our fact-check work is supported in part by a grant from Meta.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Photo shows cash uncovered in Nigeria, not Gaza | Fact check