McCutcheon High School/file illustration

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — McCutcheon High School went on lockout briefly Tuesday until police took a student suspected of having a gun at school into custody at his house, according to Tippecanoe School Corp. spokeswoman Sue Scott.

"The student appeared to be at school in the photo, and we're still trying to determine if it was a firearm," Scott said, indicating that the student might face discipline at the conclusion of the investigation.

When a photo of a 15-year-old student holding what appeared to be a gun was shared with school administrators about 11 a.m. Tuesday, administrators contacted the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office, Tippecanoe County sheriff's Chief Deputy Terry Ruley said.

School resource officers searched the school for the student and did not find him, Ruley said.

The school then went on lockout about 11:20 a.m., Ruley said.

Lockout bars anyone from entering the school buildings, but inside the school, everything continues uninterrupted.

Meanwhile, deputies searched for the boy off campus.

Deputies found the teen about 12:30 p.m. at his home in Romney Meadows, Ruley said.

The teen was arrested on suspicion of having a firearm on school property and dangerous possession of a firearm, Ruley said. He remained in police custody Tuesday night at the juvenile intake facility at the jail.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Photo of student possibly holding a gun prompts McCutcheon lockout