  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

New photo suggests Princess Latifa is alive. This is the first sighting of the Dubai princess since videos emerged of her claiming she was being held hostage.

Joshua Zitser
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Princess Latifa
Princess Latifa attempted to escape from Dubai but was captured and returned to her father. https://www.facebook.com/davidlhaigh/videos/894404164655953

  • A photo of Princess Latifa in a Dubai mall suggests that she is alive, Sky News reported.

  • This is the first sighting of her since the release of videos in which she claimed her family was holding her hostage.

  • Last month, a UN spokesperson had said that the UAE had failed to provide compelling proof that she was still alive.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

A photo of Princess Latifa bint Mohammed al-Maktoum, the daughter of Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, appears to show that she is alive, according to Sky News.

This is the first sighting of the Dubai princess since videos were released by BBC Panorama of her claiming that she was being held hostage against her will in a "villa prison" under constant police surveillance, Insider's Julie Gerstein reported.

It would also be the first time that Princess Latifa has been seen in public since late 2018, The Guardian said.

There were concerns in the international community that Princess Latifa was dead, a claim her family has repeatedly refuted. In April, Marta Hurtado, a United Nations spokesperson, said that the United Arab Emirates had failed to provide compelling proof that she was still alive.

But the image, obtained by Sky News, appears to have been taken at the mall of the Emirates in Dubai at some time during the COVID-19 pandemic, the media outlet said.

Read more: Inside the world's first AI-focused university in Abu Dhabi, which opens in January 2021 and will offer all students full scholarships

The photograph posted two days ago to Instagram includes face masks on the table. This suggests that the image was taken since the outbreak of the coronavirus, Sky News said.

David Haigh, the co-founder of the Free Latifa campaign and Detained International, told the media outlet: "We confirm that there have been several potentially significant and positive developments in the campaign.

"We do not intend to comment further at this stage. A further statement will be issued at the appropriate time".

Princess Latifa made headlines around the world when the BBC released secretly-recorded videos.

In 2018, the Emirati royal failed to escape Dubai after claiming that her father was the "most evil person" she'd ever met, Insider previously reported.

She was caught and sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison. The princess claimed in the February videos that she was being guarded by police officers, unable to leave her home, and was being held "hostage" by her family.

Read the original article on Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Hilton Head teen earned college scholarship. What came next was a bigger surprise

    Lupita Gomez will be the first in her family to go to college, and she dreams of one day working at the United Nations. But she also loves playing the viola.

  • Americans largely support Israel -- but sympathy for Palestinians is on the rise

    Changing demographics and rising awareness has fueled Americans' growing support of Palestine -- though most still largely back Israel.

  • Prince Harry said he would have panic attacks, anxiety, and go into 'fight or flight mode' before royal engagements

    Prince Harry opened up about how Princess Diana's death affected his ability to face cameras and appear in public in the years following.

  • Prince Harry said he was met with 'total silence or total neglect' when he asked the royal family to help Meghan Markle

    Prince Harry spoke in the new documentary series "The Me You Can't See" about how media attention affected Meghan Markle's mental health.

  • Fire at Poland's largest lignite mine out, unit to be shut

    A fire engulfed a conveyer belt at Poland’s largest brown coal mine Saturday before it was extinguished, and a linked power plant will have one of its units shut because the fire disrupted coal deliveries. The midday fire at the Belchatow mine in central Poland covered the area that includes Poland’s largest lignite power plant with huge clouds of black smoke. The fire was the second incident this week forcing the suspension of some of the power plant’s generators.

  • Report: Mariners' COVID-19 positive test sparks concern given club's low vaccination rate

    There is reported concern in the clubhouse regarding spread.

  • Expansions of the Child Tax Credit and Earned Income Tax Credit were an important move, but they are only temporary and leave out too many Americans in need

    Making the expansions permanent and educating Americans about their benefit are great places to start.

  • COVID deaths in Latin America surpass one million

    Latin America and the Caribbean have passed the grim milestone of 1 million lives lost to COVID-19, according to a Reuters tally on Friday. In May, nearly one-third of the world's COVID deaths were in the region, which is home to less than 10% of the world’s population.The pandemic has swamped underfunded healthcare systems across the region.Brazil has been the hardest hit, recording a death toll of over 446,000.Brazil’s death toll is followed by Mexico and Colombia, which together account for over 70% of the total in Latin America.The region is also lagging behind on vaccinations.In South America, only 15% of the population has received at least one shot, compared to 28% in Europe and 34% in North America.The World Health Organization’s regional director for the Americas, Dr. Carissa Etienne, has called for a higher supply of vaccines to the region. "Just three percent of Latin Americans have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. And we still have a long way to go to ensure that everyone is protected."The Pan American Health Organization has slammed the quote "glaring gaps" in vaccine access between Latin America and the U.S., which has received the majority of the 400 million shots administered in the Americas.

  • Fact check: Video shows Biden driving new Ford F-150 electric truck, not Secret Service agent

    It was President Joe Biden driving Ford's new electric truck – not a Secret Service agent like some social media users claim.

  • Prince William’s intervention 25 years in the making – and inspired by desire to be mother’s protector

    When it was aired on a wet and windy November night in 1995, Prince William watched his mother’s Panorama interview in a master’s study at Eton. Then aged 13, having joined the exclusive Berkshire boarding school just two months earlier, he reportedly wept as Diana, Princess of Wales poured her heart out to Martin Bashir. Coming three years after Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s separation, the teenage prince’s hopes of a parental reconciliation were cruelly dashed as she admitted to being in love with James Hewitt and described Camilla Parker-Bowles as "the third person" in her marriage. According to the royal author Penny Junor, William was left “devastated” by the revelations, which led to the couple’s divorce the following year. She said: "He was deeply upset, as any child, watching one parent assassinate the integrity of the other, let alone talk about their infidelity, would be.” Yet as his damning statement reacting to Lord Dyson’s report made clear on Thursday night, the hurt went even deeper than that. In fact, the intervention was 25 years in the making.

  • Floyd legislation reveals divide in police-reform movement

    Monifa Bandele became a community organizer in the late 1990s, after New York City police fatally shot a young, unarmed Black immigrant named Amadou Diallo in the Bronx. In the two decades since, she repeatedly witnessed police reforms that failed to stop Black people from dying at the hands of officers. For instance, the legislation calls for banning chokeholds, a step already taken by New York City prior to the 2014 death of Eric Garner, who in an encounter with the NYPD uttered the same last words as Floyd: “I can’t breathe.”

  • 'She had to hold her little boy as he died': 6-year-old's family, California police seeking shooter in road rage death

    The boy, identified by family as Aiden Leos, was in the backseat of his mother's car when another driver shot and killed him, authorities said.

  • Ashton Kutcher's twin brother was 'very angry' when actor revealed he had cerebral palsy

    Ashton Kutcher revealed his twin brother's cerebral palsy diagnosis on national TV during a 2003 interview.

  • US seizes $90,000 from insurrectionist who sold footage of Ashli Babbitt's fatal shooting to news outlets

    John Earle Sullivan, who claimed to be at the Capitol riot as a "documentarian," sold footage of Ashli Babbitt's fatal shooting to news outlets.

  • Trump turns on his own party and labels Republicans who don’t want to talk about Arizona ‘weak and stupid’

    Trump has critiqued Republicans, such as Representative Liz Cheney, for their disinterest in Arizona vote recount on conservative media

  • The founder of JetBlue is finally launching his new airline this month with 39 routes and $39 fares - but it won't be JetBlue 2.0

    Breeze Airways will have some of the comforts that JetBlue is famous for but customers can expect to pay extra for bags and seat assignments.

  • Bill Gates hoped his friendship with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein would help him win the Nobel Peace Prize, report says

    The Nobel Peace Prize "is what Bill wants more than anything else in the world," one former Gates Foundation employee told the DailyBeast.

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez reveals she's attending therapy and learning to 'slow down' after Capitol riot

    Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said members of Congress effectively "served in war" during the January 6 riot.

  • CNN Fired Rick Santorum for Racist, Pro-Colonization Comments

    KENA BETANCURCNN finally fired Rick Santorum, nearly a month after the former Pennsylvania Senator made racist, pro-colonization comments about Native Americans at an event for young conservatives. The Huffington Post first reported this news.“We birthed a nation from nothing, I mean nothing was here,” Santorum said on April 26. “I mean, yes, we have Native Americans, but candidly, there isn’t much Native American culture in American culture.”CNN's Rick Santorum: "We birthed a nation from nothing. I mean, there was nothing here. I mean, yes we have Native Americans but candidly there isn't much Native American culture in American culture" pic.twitter.com/EMxOEYDbg7— Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) April 26, 2021 His words were swiftly condemned by the National Congress of American Indians and Illuminative, a nonprofit that challenges harmful stereotypes of Indigenous peoples. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, the first Native American to serve as a cabinet secretary, told Huffington Post his comments were “unfortunate.”“Perhaps we haven’t done a good job of educating Americans about Indian history, because Native American history truly is American history,” Haaland added.Santorum, a political commentator on CNN, later told Chris Cuomo that he “misspoke,” but did not apologize for what he said. A CNN senior executive told The Huffington Post that “leadership wasn’t particularly satisfied with that appearance,” and that “none of the anchors wanted to book him.” Santorum’s contract, the exec added, “quietly” ended this week.Don Lemon, another CNN anchor, told Cuomo the interview made him “furious.”“Did he actually think it was a good idea for him to come on television and try to whitewash the whitewash that he whitewashed? It was horrible and insulting and I apologize to the viewers who were insulted by this,” Lemon said.Chris Cuomo, it should be noted, is also under CNN-related public scrutiny this week after The Washington Post revealed he had consulted with his brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, on how to respond to recent allegations of sexual harassment from female staffers. CNN told the outlet it would not penalize Cuomo for the ethical breech.On Thursday, as The Huffington Post noted, Indigenous groups and Hollywood activists embarked on a “day of action” to encourage CNN to #RemoveRick. Notable names tied to this initiative were Joaquin Phoenix, Ed Helms, Sarah Silverman, Piper Perabo, and Mark Ruffalo.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Scientists shot tardigrades out of a gun at more than 2,000 mph to see if the critters could survive

    A spacecraft carrying tardigrades crash landed on the moon in 2019. In a new study, scientists set out to test whether the creatures survived.